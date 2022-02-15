Falcons sign tight end to active roster

The Falcons signed tight end Ryan Becker to their active roster Tuesday.
Becker, a 6-foot-5, 248-pound tight end, originally signed with the Falcons last April.
He spent training camp and the preseason with the Falcons before being placed on injured reserve, the team said in its news release.
Becker, who played at SMU, also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals but has not appeared in a regular-season game.
He had 16 receptions for 198 yards and five touchdowns in 46 games (15 starts) for the Mustangs, according to the release.
