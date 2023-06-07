Falcons sign second-round pick Matthew Bergeron

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron signed a four-year, $8.9 million deal Tuesday, according to the team.

Explore Matthew Bergeron draft bio

The Falcons traded into the second round of the 2023 NFL draft to select Bergeron 38th overall. He played tackle at Syracuse, but is being converted to guard by the Falcons.

With the signing of Bergeron all of the team’s draft picks are now signed.

Bergeron has been getting used to his position switch.

“It’s definitely faster,” Bergeron said. “Everything happens, everything is on top of you. When you’re at tackle, in pass set you’ve got maybe three kicks before things start happening. At guard, everything is happening right now. Guys take one step and they are on you. You have to be faster with our hands and faster with your feet. It’s definitely an adjustment.”

Bergeron is expected to contend for the starting left guard spot that was a revolving door last season.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

“I don’t put pressure on myself,” Bergeron said. “I’m going to give my 100% every day and see where that takes me.”