Falcons sign safety Henry Black, release tight end Brayden Lenius

FLOWERY BRANCH — Safety Henry Black, who spent some time with the Packers, signed with the Falcons on Thursday.
Black, 25, played at Baylor. He’s 6-foot and 204 pounds. He played in 25 games with the Packers over the past two seasons with no starts. Black was credited with 38 tackles last season over 262 defensive snaps (24%). He also played 315 special-teams snaps (73%).
Tight end Brayden Lenius, who played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL, was released. He signed Dec. 19.
