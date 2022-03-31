BreakingNews
Deadline today for in-person registration, T-shirt vote in AJC Peachtree Road Race
ajc logo
X

Falcons sign safety Dean Marlowe

Falcons helmets are shown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

caption arrowCaption
Falcons helmets are shown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Falcons signed safety Dean Marlowe to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Terms were not announced.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Marlowe, 29, played in 16 games last season with the Lions, starting nine. Before that he played three seasons with the Bills and two with the Panthers. Carolina signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2015 out of James Madison.

Marlowe played in five games during his two seasons with the Panthers, all as a backup. He did not play in the 2017 season before joining the Bills, where played in 26 games in three seasons, making seven starts. Marlowe has intercepted two passes, both in 2020 with the Bills. He has recorded seven passes defended and 1.5 sacks, with two fumbles recovered.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
New Bucs coach Todd Bowles started his coaching career at Morehouse, Grambling
9h ago
Falcons’ rival Bucs unexpectedly get a new head coach
19h ago
Alabama’s Evan Neal could go No. 1 overall in NFL draft
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top