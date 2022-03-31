Falcons sign safety Dean Marlowe

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Marlowe, 29, played in 16 games last season with the Lions, starting nine. Before that he played three seasons with the Bills and two with the Panthers. Carolina signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2015 out of James Madison.

Marlowe played in five games during his two seasons with the Panthers, all as a backup. He did not play in the 2017 season before joining the Bills, where played in 26 games in three seasons, making seven starts. Marlowe has intercepted two passes, both in 2020 with the Bills. He has recorded seven passes defended and 1.5 sacks, with two fumbles recovered.