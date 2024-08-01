Falcons sign quarterback from CFL among four roster moves

The Falcons signed quarterback Nathan Rourke, who won Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022 in the Canadian Football League, and tight end Jordan Thomas on Thursday.

In return, the team released quarterback John Paddock and wide receiver Daylen Baldwin. Paddock signed as undrafted free agent in April, and Baldwin joined the team in May.

Rourke, listed at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, played at Ohio University. He appeared in 18 games for the B.C. Lions of the CFL over two seasons, completing 307 of 406 pass attempts for 4,103 yards and 28 touchdowns. In 2022 he passed for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns.