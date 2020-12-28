Falcons sign practice squader

The Falcons signed wide receiver Greg Dortch to the practice squad on Monday.
After defensive end Austin Edwards went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, the Falcons had an opening.
Dortch, 22, is 5-foot-7 and 172 pounds. He played at Wake Forest. He played in two games with Carolina in 2019.
He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jets after the 2019 draft. In addition to the Jets and Panthers, he’s also spent time with the Rams.
Dortch made 142 catches for 1,800 yards (12.7 avg.) and 17 touchdowns in two seasons (2017-18) at Wake Forest.
We have signed WR Greg Dortch to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/FpP6yQflz5— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 28, 2020
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
