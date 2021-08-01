ajc logo
Falcons sign linebacker Tuzar Skipper

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Linebacker Tuzar Skipper, who played at Toledo in the Mid-American Conference, was signed by the Falcons on Sunday.

Skipper, who’s 6-foot-3, 246-pound, was signed by the Steelers after the 2019 NFL draft. He has also spent time with the Giants and the Titans.

Skipper 26, has played in 10 NFL games and made two starts.

