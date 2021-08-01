ajc logo
5 things we learned at Day 4 of Falcons training camp

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith directs his players during their NFL training camp football practice Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith directs his players during their NFL training camp football practice Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons finished their first block of four practices on Sunday with a spirted workout.

During the practice, the team announced the signing of linebacker Tuzar Skipper, who played at Toledo in the Mid-American Conference.

Skipper, who’s 6-foot-3, 246-pound, was signed by the Steelers after the 2019 NFL draft. He has also spent time with the Giants and the Titans.

Skipper 26, has played in 10 NFL games and made two starts.

Here are five things we learned from the fourth practice:

1. One-on-ones: The Falcons defensive linemen and offensive linemen had a one-on-one session. The highlight was the Grady Jarrett and Chris Lindstrom matchup. The line also spent some time working on their outside zone blocking.

2. Terrell breakup: In the 11-on-11 period, left cornerback A.J. Terrell had a nice break on a pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and batted it to the ground. Terrell also had an interception.

3. Down to three: Linebacker Kobe Jones returned for the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. He had his second practice on Sunday and worked at left outside linebacker. Outside Dante Fowler, offensive lineman Willie Wright and defensive tackle Jon Atkins.

4. Williamson showing up: Smith brought up cornerback Chris Williamson named as a player that keeps showing up of film in a positive way.

“We have to see who can handle what,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “What we are throwing at them schematically? They are out there competing. Chris Williamson keeps showing up. He showed up again today.”

5. Practice schedule: The Falcons will have Monday off. They will have their first padded practice Tuesday.

Check back later for stories from the practice on AJC.com.

