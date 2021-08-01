5 things we learned at Day 4 of Falcons training camp

1. One-on-ones: The Falcons defensive linemen and offensive linemen had a one-on-one session. The highlight was the Grady Jarrett and Chris Lindstrom matchup. The line also spent some time working on their outside zone blocking.

#Falcons CB A.J. Terrell had a strong day at practice today. pic.twitter.com/pG9EFAMxJ6 — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 1, 2021

2. Terrell breakup: In the 11-on-11 period, left cornerback A.J. Terrell had a nice break on a pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and batted it to the ground. Terrell also had an interception.

3. Down to three: Linebacker Kobe Jones returned for the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. He had his second practice on Sunday and worked at left outside linebacker. Outside Dante Fowler, offensive lineman Willie Wright and defensive tackle Jon Atkins.

4. Williamson showing up: Smith brought up cornerback Chris Williamson named as a player that keeps showing up of film in a positive way.

“We have to see who can handle what,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “What we are throwing at them schematically? They are out there competing. Chris Williamson keeps showing up. He showed up again today.”

5. Practice schedule: The Falcons will have Monday off. They will have their first padded practice Tuesday.

Check back later for stories from the practice on AJC.com.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo