Falcons sign linebacker, release punter in Wednesday roster moves

The Falcons signed linebacker Storey Jackson on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the team released punter Ryan Sanborn.

Jackson signed with the Cowboys following the 2022 NFL draft out of Liberty. A 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker, Jackson played five college seasons with Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College (2017-18), Prairie View A&M (2019-20) and Liberty (2021). In his lone season at Liberty, Jackson appeared in 13 games (12 starts), posting 102 tackles, seven sacks, three passes defensed and one interception. He spent time on the Browns practice squad in 2022 and played in one game. Most recently, he was with the Arlington Renegades of the United Football League last year.