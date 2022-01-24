Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Falcons sign DT to reserve/futures deal

Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta Falcons helmets are shown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

caption arrowCaption
Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta Falcons helmets are shown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Defensive tackle Rashaad Coward, who’s 6-foot-5 and 316 pounds, was signed to a reserve/futures contract, by the Falcons on Monday.

Coward, 27, who played at Old Dominion, has been with Jacksonville, Chicago and Pittsburgh. He’s played in 34 NFL games and made 15 starts. He played in just four games for the Steelers last season.

The Falcons have now signed 21 players to reserve/futures contracts since their regular-season finale Jan. 9.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons’ local TV ratings decline 7%, rank 26th in NFL
3h ago
Falcons’ 2021 season review: defensive line
3h ago
Social media reacts to wild weekend of NFL playoff games
4h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top