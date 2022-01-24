Falcons sign DT to reserve/futures deal

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Defensive tackle Rashaad Coward, who’s 6-foot-5 and 316 pounds, was signed to a reserve/futures contract, by the Falcons on Monday.
Coward, 27, who played at Old Dominion, has been with Jacksonville, Chicago and Pittsburgh. He’s played in 34 NFL games and made 15 starts. He played in just four games for the Steelers last season.
The Falcons have now signed 21 players to reserve/futures contracts since their regular-season finale Jan. 9.
