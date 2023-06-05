Falcons sign cornerback Breon Borders, release Jamal Peters

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Veteran cornerback Breon Borders, who has played with six different teams, was signed by the Falcons on Monday.
Cornerback Jamal Peters was released from the 90-man roster to make room for Borders, who played in one game for the Bears last season.
The 6-foot, 189-pound Borders has also played with the Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, Bills and Commanders. He has played in 32 games and made six starts.
