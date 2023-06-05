X

Falcons sign cornerback Breon Borders, release Jamal Peters

Credit: AP file photo

Credit: AP file photo

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Veteran cornerback Breon Borders, who has played with six different teams, was signed by the Falcons on Monday.

Cornerback Jamal Peters was released from the 90-man roster to make room for Borders, who played in one game for the Bears last season.

The 6-foot, 189-pound Borders has also played with the Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, Bills and Commanders. He has played in 32 games and made six starts.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Federal lawsuits claim data hack at Mercer University exposed 93,000 people2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA plans to build ‘arterial rapid transit’ lines – what are they?
7h ago

Credit: Family photo

Charles Marquez Brown, shot to death at 15, remembered for spirit, smile
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

Charles Marquez Brown, shot to death at 15, remembered for spirit, smile
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Which metro Atlanta school districts are seeing turnover at the top?
4h ago
The Latest

Falcons’ Dave Ragone charged with the continued development of Desmond Ridder
3 young Falcons defenders who must step forward in 2023
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder out to prove he deserves to be in the NFL
Featured

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center faces funding vote
5h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top