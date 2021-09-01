Falcons sign 15 players to practice squad

Offensive tackle Willie Beavers, linebacker Quinton Bell, inside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, running back D’Onta Foreman, wide receiver Juwan Green, running back Caleb Huntley, safety Dwayne Johnson, offensive guard Sam Jones, offensive guard Ryan Neuzil, outside linebacker George Obinna, tight end John Raine, defensive tackle Chris Slayton, wide receiver Austin Trammell, tight end David Wells and cornerback Chris Williamson were signed. The Falcons have one open slot.

Per NFL rules for the 2021 season, clubs have the ability to protect up to four practice squad players per week from being signed from other teams, to elevate two practice squad players to the active roster before 4 p.m. the day before a game and to elevate an additional practice squad player within 90 minutes before kickoff in the event of a late COVID-19 positive test result.