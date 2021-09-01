ajc logo
X

Falcons sign 15 players to practice squad

081321 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley fights for some of the team's limited running yards against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of a NFL preseason football game on Friday, August 13, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Caption
081321 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley fights for some of the team's limited running yards against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of a NFL preseason football game on Friday, August 13, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The Falcons signed 15 players, including several players who were with the team during training camp, to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Willie Beavers, linebacker Quinton Bell, inside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, running back D’Onta Foreman, wide receiver Juwan Green, running back Caleb Huntley, safety Dwayne Johnson, offensive guard Sam Jones, offensive guard Ryan Neuzil, outside linebacker George Obinna, tight end John Raine, defensive tackle Chris Slayton, wide receiver Austin Trammell, tight end David Wells and cornerback Chris Williamson were signed. The Falcons have one open slot.

Per NFL rules for the 2021 season, clubs have the ability to protect up to four practice squad players per week from being signed from other teams, to elevate two practice squad players to the active roster before 4 p.m. the day before a game and to elevate an additional practice squad player within 90 minutes before kickoff in the event of a late COVID-19 positive test result.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

In Other News
1
Falcons’ Josh Andrews breaks hand, placed on injured reserve
2
Falcons claim guard Colby Gossett off waivers
3
The Bow Tie Chronicles: A chat with Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank
4
Arthur Blank optimistic that Falcons will be competitive in 2021
5
DEPTH CHART: Falcons’ initial 53-man roster
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top