Falcons set to sign two United Football League players

Defensive tackle Prince Emili and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, who both played in the UFL this season, are set to sign with the Falcons.
Emili, who played with the San Antonio Brahmas, is signing with the team, according to his agent. Jones-Smith, who played with the St. Louis Battlehawks, is signing per a report by KPRC’s Aaron Wilson. The Falcons have not announced the signings.
Emili, 25, who’s 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, played at Pennsylvania. He spent time with the Saints and Bills after going undrafted in 2022. He has played in two NFL games.
Jones-Smith, 28, who’s 6-7 and 320 pounds, played at Pittsburgh. He was with the Raiders in 2020 and played in three games. He was with the Ravens in 2021 and played in three games.
CONGRATULATIONS to @PrinceEmili78 on signing with the @AtlantaFalcons after an outstanding spring season in the @TheUFL! LET’S Go!! pic.twitter.com/xMUSvYq1tI— Paul Sheehy (@ProStarSports) June 19, 2024
