X

Falcons’ season-long social injustice messages

View Gallery
1 /
Atlanta Falcons | 57 minutes ago
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In September, the NFL announced that players would honor victims of systemic racism on their helmets during throughout the season.

Players had decal of the names of victims of social injustice or a phrase on the bottom of their helmet. In all, 90 names were displayed. Thirty-eight Falcons players participated. Here is the complete list:

Ricardo Allen: Stop Hate

Allen Bailey: Ahmaud Arbery

Christian Blake: Trayvon Martin

John Cominsky: It Takes All of Us

Marlon Davidson: Black Lives Matter

Darqueze Dennard: Black Lives Matter

Russell Gage: It Takes All of Us

Jaden Graham: Stop Hate

Todd Gurley: Black Lives Matter

Charles Harris: It Takes All of Us

Josh Harris: Stop Hate

Jaylinn Hawkins: Breonna Taylor

Matt Hennessey: Black Lives Matter

Brian Hill: End Racism

Sterling Hofrichter: Stop Hate

Grady Jarrett: Breonna Taylor

Julio Jones: Aiyana Stanley-Jones

Younghoe Koo: Stop Hate

Chris Lindstrom: Stop Hate

Alex Mack: It Takes All of Us

Justin McCray: Black Lives Matter

Kaleb McGary: Stop Hate

Steven Means: Dennis “Ballie” Browning

Keanu Neal: It Takes All of Us

Sharrod Neasman: Breonna Taylor

Isaiah Oliver: Ahmaud Arbery

Qadree Ollison: Black Lives Matter

Foye Oluokon: It Takes All of Us

LaRoy Reynolds: Joshua Johnson

Calvin Ridley: Black Lives Matter

Matt Ryan: It Takes All of Us

Ito Smith: Alton Sterling

Keith Smith: Black Lives Matter

A.J. Terrell: Black Lives Matter

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner: End Racism

Mykal Walker: It Takes All of Us

Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Breonna Taylor

Olemide Zaccheaus: It Takes All of Us

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.