Falcons’ season-long social injustice messages

In September, the NFL announced that players would honor victims of systemic racism on their helmets during throughout the season.
Players had decal of the names of victims of social injustice or a phrase on the bottom of their helmet. In all, 90 names were displayed. Thirty-eight Falcons players participated. Here is the complete list:
Ricardo Allen: Stop Hate
Allen Bailey: Ahmaud Arbery
Christian Blake: Trayvon Martin
John Cominsky: It Takes All of Us
Marlon Davidson: Black Lives Matter
Darqueze Dennard: Black Lives Matter
Russell Gage: It Takes All of Us
Jaden Graham: Stop Hate
Todd Gurley: Black Lives Matter
Charles Harris: It Takes All of Us
Josh Harris: Stop Hate
Jaylinn Hawkins: Breonna Taylor
Matt Hennessey: Black Lives Matter
Brian Hill: End Racism
Sterling Hofrichter: Stop Hate
Grady Jarrett: Breonna Taylor
Julio Jones: Aiyana Stanley-Jones
Younghoe Koo: Stop Hate
Chris Lindstrom: Stop Hate
Alex Mack: It Takes All of Us
Justin McCray: Black Lives Matter
Kaleb McGary: Stop Hate
Steven Means: Dennis “Ballie” Browning
Keanu Neal: It Takes All of Us
Sharrod Neasman: Breonna Taylor
Isaiah Oliver: Ahmaud Arbery
Qadree Ollison: Black Lives Matter
Foye Oluokon: It Takes All of Us
LaRoy Reynolds: Joshua Johnson
Calvin Ridley: Black Lives Matter
Matt Ryan: It Takes All of Us
Ito Smith: Alton Sterling
Keith Smith: Black Lives Matter
A.J. Terrell: Black Lives Matter
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner: End Racism
Mykal Walker: It Takes All of Us
Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Breonna Taylor
Olemide Zaccheaus: It Takes All of Us