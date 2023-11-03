BreakingNews
AJC hip-hop doc chronicles evolution of Atlanta’s cultural dominance

Falcons’ run defense on the hot seat against Vikings’ rushing attack

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — With a rookie quarterback Jaren Hall set to make his first NFL start, the Falcons believe the Vikings will try to spruce up their anemic rushing attack.

When the Vikings (4-4) and the Falcons (4-4) meet in a key NFC game that could have playoff tiebreaker implications, the Falcons’ run defense, which will be without injured two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, will be on the hot seat.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Vikings average only 73.3 yards per game, which ranks 31st in the 32-team league. The Falcons gave up 102 yards rushing per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

Running backs Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers could get more action with Hall in the lineup. The Vikings are going to test the middle of the Falcons’ defense with Jarrett out.

“Good backs, really good back,” Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. “One-cut, downhill, hard runners. They have a lot of yards after contact. They break a lot of tackles.”

Akers came over in a trade with the Rams on Sept. 20.

“We have to do a really good job (of tackling),” Nielsen said. “The last couple of games, they’ve made the first guy miss and have gotten to the second level. They have a second gear. They run with low pads. They get behind their pads.”

Running back Ty Chandler, who is a key returner, also could see some action against the Falcons.

Defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who was acquired in a trade from the Eagles, likely will start for Jarrett. The Falcons have been rotating the backup defensive tackles all season.

Linebackers Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman will play key roles in attempting to stop the Vikings’ rushing attack.

The Falcons are 1-1 against rookie quarterbacks making their first NFL starts this season. The Falcons spoiled Bryce Young’s NFL debut in the season opener, but lost to Will Levis and the Titans on Sunday.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Low voter turnout for metro Atlanta races as early voting period ends3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How Atlanta training center opponents collected more than 116,000 signatures
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Some of Greene’s Cobb constituents see redistricting as way to fix a bad match
46m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Battle over fishing rights on Flint River sends ripples across Georgia
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Battle over fishing rights on Flint River sends ripples across Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Another new city? Gwinnett lawmakers to pitch ‘City of Mill Creek’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

3 key matchups: Vikings at Falcons
16m ago
Vikings’ success in one-score games the X-factor for Sunday’s game vs. Falcons
1h ago
Ex-Collins Hill standout Taylor Heinicke set to start for Falcons
12h ago
Featured

How to watch “The South Got Something To Say”
Buying Black art at center of show
21h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top