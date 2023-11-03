Falcons’ run defense on the hot seat against Vikings’ rushing attack

When the Vikings (4-4) and the Falcons (4-4) meet in a key NFC game that could have playoff tiebreaker implications, the Falcons’ run defense, which will be without injured two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, will be on the hot seat.

The Vikings average only 73.3 yards per game, which ranks 31st in the 32-team league. The Falcons gave up 102 yards rushing per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

Running backs Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers could get more action with Hall in the lineup. The Vikings are going to test the middle of the Falcons’ defense with Jarrett out.

“Good backs, really good back,” Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. “One-cut, downhill, hard runners. They have a lot of yards after contact. They break a lot of tackles.”

Akers came over in a trade with the Rams on Sept. 20.

“We have to do a really good job (of tackling),” Nielsen said. “The last couple of games, they’ve made the first guy miss and have gotten to the second level. They have a second gear. They run with low pads. They get behind their pads.”

Running back Ty Chandler, who is a key returner, also could see some action against the Falcons.

Defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who was acquired in a trade from the Eagles, likely will start for Jarrett. The Falcons have been rotating the backup defensive tackles all season.

Linebackers Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman will play key roles in attempting to stop the Vikings’ rushing attack.

The Falcons are 1-1 against rookie quarterbacks making their first NFL starts this season. The Falcons spoiled Bryce Young’s NFL debut in the season opener, but lost to Will Levis and the Titans on Sunday.

