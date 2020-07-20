Falcons’ rookies to start reporting process Tuesday

Defensive end Brian Burns, who was selected 16th overall by Carolina last season, signed a four-year, $13.5 million fully guaranteed contract last season. He received a $7.8 million signing bonus.

Terrell's cap number is projected to be $2.6 million and makes the top 51 contracts that count toward the cap. Also, here are the projected salary-cap numbers for the rest of the rookie class: second-round pick Marlon Davidson ($1.2 million), third-round pick Matt Hennessy ($860,000), fourth-round picks Mykal Walker ($790,000) and Jaylin Hawkins ($760,000) and seventh-round pick Sterling Hofrichter ($630,000).

Here are the bios of the Falcons’ 2020 draft class:

First round (16th overall) -- A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 195 pounds Arm Length: 31-1/4 inches Hand size: 9 inches 40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds Bench press: 15 reps of 225 pounds Vertical jump: 34.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches Three-cone drill: 7.12 seconds Overview: Terrell, 21, is a local product, who was a reach with the 16th overall pick. He had a bad game in the national title showdown against LSU. In two years as a starter, he helped Clemson to a 29-1 record. He finished with 107 career tackles, 20 pass breakups, six interceptions and forced two fumbles over 1,827 snaps in 44 games (30 starts). He scored the first points of the College Football Playoff Championship game on a pick-six against Alabama in 2019. He is projected to be a NFL starter. He was selected as the Class AAAAAAA player of the year in Georgia by the Coaches Association. He was named first-team all-state by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2016. He grabs took much which will lead to penalties, according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Has good speed to mirror wide receivers. He’s durable and didn’t miss a game in his three seasons at Clemson. He was also inconsistent as a blitzer. “He’s a 6-1 guy, who is s 4.4 flat guy with athleticism, agility, body control, his ability to get his hands on balls,” Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said. “We are excited about his natural ball skills. He’s a smart guy. Really squared away. Full package for us.” The Draft Network’s Jordan Reid on Terrell: “AJ Terrell is a long and mature press corner who projects as a starter right away. His combination of size, length, and advanced technique will help him project as an instant impact contributor in Dan Quinn’s defense.”

Second round (47th overall) -- Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

Height: 6-foot-3. Weight: 303 pounds. Arm Length: 33 inches. Hand size: 10 inches. 40-yard dash: 5.04 seconds. Bench press: 41 reps of 225 pounds.

Overview: Davidson, 22, is from Greenville, Ala. He was very disruptive for the Tigers playing alongside Derrick Brown, who was selected seventh by the Panthers in the first round of the draft. He was a second-team All-American selection. Davidson is the ninth player the Falcons have selected from Auburn in franchise history and the first since 2007 (David Irons). Davidson is good while attacking and does not get fooled by misdirection. He blocked nine passes over his career. He started 51 games in college. He has to work on staying lower. He sat out one game last season because of lower-back tightness. He was a four-year starter for the Tigers. He had decent seasons until his senior campaign when he led the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He had a 6.35 grade from NFL.com, which projects that he will be a starter within the first two years in the league. “The team who drafts him will need to determine how best to utilize him because despite his build, he’s most effective when playing outside the tackle,” according to NFL.com Lance Zierlein. “He’s athletic enough to work as a base 4-3 end with sub-rush talent, but getting over the hump from good backup to starter might take time.” The Draft Network’s Jordan Reid on Davidson: “Marlon Davidson is a tough and sturdy interior defender who has lots of positional versatility. Pairing him alongside Grady Jarrett gives the Falcons an explosive duo inside.” s selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Falcons. (Credit: Temple Athletics)

Third round (78th overall) -- Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

Height: 6-foot-3. Weight: 307 pounds. Arm Length: 32-1/4 inches. Hand size: 10 inches. 40-yard dash: 5.18 seconds. Bench press: 23 reps of 225 pounds. Vertical jump: 30 inches. Broad jump: 9 feet, 2 inches. Three-cone drill: 7.45 seconds.

Overview: Hennessy, 22, is from Bardonia, New York and played at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey. Hennessy was a three-year starter for the Owls, where he started his career with Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins. He never played center until getting to Temple. He projects as a starter in a zone-blocking scheme. Hennessy played in 38 games and made 36 starts for the Owls. He was named second-team All-American last season and was first-team all-conference in the AAC. He was also a finalist for the Dave Rimington Award, which goes to the nation’s top center. His brother Tom was a long-snapper at Duke and is with the New York Jets. Matt Hennessy graduated with his degree in finance and had a 3.7 grade point average. He elected to bypass his senior season and enter the draft. He played in the Senior Bowl, where he was heavily scouted by the Falcons. He is the fourth player the Falcons have selected from Temple in franchse history and the first since 1981 (Mark McCants).

Fourth round (119th overall) –- Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State

Height: 6-foot-3. Weight: 203 pounds. Arm Length: 32 1/2 inches. Hand size: 10 inches. 40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds. Bench press: 20 reps of 225 pounds. Vertical jump: 33 inches. Broad jump: 10 feet, 2 inches. Three-cone drill: 7.09 seconds. Short Shuttle: 4.25. 3-cone: 7.09.

Overview: Walker, 22, was born in Fresno, but raised in Sacramento, Calif. He started his career at Azusa Pacific and played the final two seasons at Fresno State. He was highly productive with 325 tackles, 38 tackles for losses, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, 17 passes defensed and four interceptions. He lettered in basketball, football and track in high school. Walker is the fifth player the Falcons have selected from Fresno State in franchise history and the first since 2006 (Adam Jennings). He earned back-to-back first team All-Mountain West honors. He played middle linebacker, outside linebacker and defensive end in 2019 when he finished with 96 tackles.

Fourth round (134th overall) –- Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California

Height: 6-foot. Weight: 208 pounds. Arm length: 31 3/4 inches. Hand size: 9 1/2 inches. Vertical jump: 35 1/2 inches. Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches.

Overview: Hawkins, 22, is from Buena Vista, California. He redshirted in 2015 because of a shoulder injury. He went on to play in 49 games and start 39 for the Bears. He finished his career with 158 tackles, 9.5 tackles for losses, two sacks and three forced fumbles. He also had 17 passes defensed and 10 interceptions. He was honorable mention All-Pac 12 last season. He plays with good instincts and toughness. “Really good range in coverage,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper said. “I thought he really (sought) out that football. ... He has to be a more consistent tackler.” Hawkins is the fourth player the Falcons have selected from California in club history and the first since 2008 (Thomas DeCoud). The Falcons selected Syracuse punter Sterling Hofitcher in the sround of

Seventh round (228th overall) – Sterling Hofritcher, P, Syracuse

Height: 5-foot-10. Weight: 196 pounds.

Overview: He averaged 43.2 yards per punt. “He’s got the leg,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper said. “He can boom it. You like for punters to be a little bigger ... his hang time is amazing. The ball jumps off his foot.” Hofritcher is the fourth player Atlanta has drafted from Syracuse and the first since 2014 (Marquis Sprull). The Florida native was the Orange’s starting punter for all 49 games from 2016-19, succeeding NFL punter Riley Dixon. He was a 2019 finalist for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s top punter. Hofritcher ended his college career with the most punting yardage (11,651) in the school’s history, second-most in gross average (43.27) and second-most in number of punts (270).

UNDRAFTED ROOKIES

» Delrick Abrams, CB, Colorado: He’s 6-foot 3 and 185 pounds, signed with the Falcons, whose starting right cornerback Isaiah Oliver played at Colorado.

» Hinwa Allieu, DT, Nebraska-Kearney: He’s 6-5, 290. Played defensive end in college. He was born in the West African country of Sierra Leone. Came to the U.S. in 2013.

» Hunter Atkinson, OT, Georgia State: He is from Flowery Branch and played at West Hall High. He graduated from West Hall in 2014 and signed with Georgia, but never played for the Bulldogs.

» Austin Capps, C, Arkansas: He 6-4, 304. He played 531 snaps for the Razorbacks on offense, grading at 68.3 according to Pro Football Focus.

» Mikey Daniel, FB, South Dakota State: He’s 6-0, 235. He finished his career with 1,728 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 364 carries.

» Scottie Dill, RT, Memphis: He’s 6-7, 297. Started 13 games at right tackle for the Tigers last season. His father, Scott Dill, played 10 seasons in the NFL (1988-1997).

» Austin Edwards, DE, Ferris State: He’s 6-5, 275. He was named the Gene Upshaw Division II Lineman of the Year, the conference player of the year after have 17.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and 64 tackles including a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

» Rojesterman Farris, CB, Hawaii: He’s 6-1, 180. He played in all 14 and amassed 54 tackles while serving as a shut-down corner. Falcons special-teams assistant coach Mayur Chaudhari was the special-teams coordinator for the Rainbow Warriors in 2016 and 2017.

» Justin Gooseberry, G, Rice: He’s 6-4, 290. He was a graduate transfer from Ouachita Baptist who started 11 of 12 games at right tackle and started 46 of 47 games during his combined college career. Allowed two sacks in 320 passing attempts last season.

» Juwan Green, WR, Albany (N.Y.): He’s 6-0, 187. He played in 14 games and had a school-record 83 catches for 1,386 yards and an FCS-leading 17 touchdown receptions. He had 15 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns against Monmouth on Sept. 14.

» Tyler Hall, CB, Wyoming: He’s 5-9, 190. Played nickel back/cornerback and returned kicks.

» Evin Ksiezarczyk, OT, Buffalo: He’s 6-6, 310. He was a two-year starter at left tackle.

» Sailosi Latu, DT, San Jose State: He’s 6-3, 334. Played in 28 games after starting out in junior college. Lined up at nose tackle and defensive end.

» Jalen McCleskey, WR, Tulane: He’s 5-11, 165. Transferred after playing at Oklahoma State, where he had 167 career receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in four seasons. He played in 13 games for Tulane and caught 37 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns.

» Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt: Pinkney, who is 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, was on the John Mackey award and Fred Biletnikoff award watch lists last season after a stellar junior season. He started 11 games last season and had 20 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns. He had a season-high five catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over East Tennessee State. In his junior season, playing with quarterback Kyle Shurmur, he had 50 catches for 774 yards and seven touchdowns. The 50 catches were the most by a Vanderbilt tight end since 1984. He helped Norcross win back-to-back Georgia state titles before signing with the Commodores. He could become an NFL starter, but will have to work on his blocking first. Pinkney’s stock dropped in the draft after a poor showing at the NFL scouting combine. Not having a chance to redeem himself at Vandy’s Pro Day also was a factor. At the combine, he ran the slowest 40-yard dash time (4.96) of the tight end group. He looked stiff and struggled to catch passes.

» Caleb Repp, TE, Utah State: He’s 6-5, 225. He was a grad transfer form Utah, where he played defensive end. He caught 36 passes for 455 yards and four touchdowns last season at Utah State.

» Chris Rowland, WR, Tennessee State: Rowland, who’s 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, was the 2019 Black College Football Player of the Year and received his award during the Black College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Atlanta on Feb. 15. Rowland, who’ll have chance to make the team as a returner, set a Historically Black College and University record with 104 receptions this past season, eclipsing the mark of 103 set by Jerry Rice in 1984. Rowland was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team as a wide receiver and return specialist and was the offensive player of the year. He was the only Division I player to score a touchdown on a kick return, punt return, reception and rushing attempt. He also played in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl after leading the FCS in receiving yards per game (119.8).

» Ray Wilborn, LB, Ball State: He’s 6-4, 224. Started all 12 games at safety after moving from linebacker last season. Falcons are listing him as a linebacker.

» Jordan Williams, LB, Baylor: He’s 6-0, 223. He played in 52 games and made 26 starts at weakside linebacker.

» Bryson Young, DE, Oregon: He’s 6-5, 248. He started 13 of 14 games for the Ducks last season. He finished with 56 tackles, 5.5 for loss and two sacks.