Falcons rookies can report on Tuesday

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL informed teams that they can open training camps this week.
The Falcons can welcome their rookie class on Tuesday. The quarterbacks and injured players can report on Thursday with the rest of the veterans reporting on Tuesday, July 28. Teams were notified of the opening days Saturday in a memo from Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations.
The Falcons’ rookie class of 2020 has not had a physical practice after going through a virtual offseason program online. Some practiced with their teammates away from the facility.
The Falcons are counting on first-round pick A.J. Terrell taking over at left cornerback for the departed Desmond Trufant. They also have veteran Blidi Wreh-Wilson if they must ease Terrell into the spot.
Second-round pick Marlon Davidson should be able to line up at defensive tackle in pass-rush situations right away.
Third-round pick Matt Hennessy will have an uphill climb to win the starting left guard spot if veteran James Carpenter is healthy.
Linebacker Mykal Walker and safety Jaylinn Hawkins, both fourth-round picks, should be able to provide depth and contribute on special teams immediately.
Punter Sterling Hofrichter will have to win a battle with veteran Ryan Allen.
The Falcons also signed 20 undrafted rookies including former Vanderbilt and Norcross High School tight end Jared Pinkney and former Georgia State offensive tackle Hunter Atkinson, who is from Flowery Branch and played at West Hall High.
The Falcons must work swiftly to sign their draft picks.