Falcons rookies can report on Tuesday

The Falcons can welcome their rookie class on Tuesday. The quarterbacks and injured players can report on Thursday with the rest of the veterans reporting on Tuesday, July 28. Teams were notified of the opening days Saturday in a memo from Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations.

The Falcons’ rookie class of 2020 has not had a physical practice after going through a virtual offseason program online. Some practiced with their teammates away from the facility.