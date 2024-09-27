Falcons’ rookie class not contributing much early

Washington was inactive for the first game. He was active against the Eagles, but didn’t play. He played two special-teams snaps against the Chiefs.

Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (second round), defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (fourth round) and running back Jase McClellan (sixth round) have been inactive for all three games.

Defensive tackle Zion Logue (sixth round) is on the practice squad, and outside linebacker Bralen Trice (third round) is on injured reserve.

Falcons assistant head coach/secondary Jerry Gray reminded all of the rookies that it’s a long season. He also pointed out that they can get better on the scout team, while practicing against the starters.

“So, the best thing you could do is go against the first-team offense,” Gray said. “So, you’re getting probably the better work than even the veteran guys are getting. So, don’t lose (sight) in that. So, think about it. The work you’re putting in is still good work. So, you may not play on Sunday, but you’re still getting two or three days of good work.”

Orhorhoro and Dorlus are behind a group of six veterans in Grady Jarrett, David Oneymata, Eddie Goldman, Kentavious Street, Zach Harrison and Ta’Quon Graham.

If the rookies practice hard against the starters, they should improve.

“So, when (they) get a chance to play, they’re not taking a back seat to anyone,” Gray said. “I think probably – I don’t want to put a time on it, but them young guys, we’re going to need them somewhere along the line this season. We’re going to need their energy. You see, because that’s what’s going to help us get to where we’ve got to go.”

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said he’s been pleased with the work of the rookies. Gray likes the developmental approach.

“Because the young guys, they really don’t know what’s going on yet in the football season,” Gray said. “But, they know that at the end of the year when we need some young guys to step up and make some big plays, hopefully they’re there to do that. Ideally, that depth can help you manage (things) over the course of a long season (of) injuries.”

One thing about the NFL is that players can’t enter a transfer portal.