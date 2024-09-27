Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ rookie class not contributing much early

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali (80) runs after a catch against linebacker JD Bertrand (40) during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali (80) runs after a catch against linebacker JD Bertrand (40) during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 minute ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons have used members of the 2024 NFL draft class sparingly through three games this season.

Only linebacker JD Bertrand (fifth round) and wide receiver Casey Washington (sixth round) have played. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (first round) has served as the second-string quarterback.

Bertrand has one defensive snap, but has played 62 special-teams snaps – 23 versus the Steelers, 21 versus the Eagles and 18 versus the Chiefs.

Washington was inactive for the first game. He was active against the Eagles, but didn’t play. He played two special-teams snaps against the Chiefs.

Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (second round), defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (fourth round) and running back Jase McClellan (sixth round) have been inactive for all three games.

Defensive tackle Zion Logue (sixth round) is on the practice squad, and outside linebacker Bralen Trice (third round) is on injured reserve.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Falcons assistant head coach/secondary Jerry Gray reminded all of the rookies that it’s a long season. He also pointed out that they can get better on the scout team, while practicing against the starters.

So, the best thing you could do is go against the first-team offense,” Gray said. “So, you’re getting probably the better work than even the veteran guys are getting. So, don’t lose (sight) in that. So, think about it. The work you’re putting in is still good work. So, you may not play on Sunday, but you’re still getting two or three days of good work.”

Orhorhoro and Dorlus are behind a group of six veterans in Grady Jarrett, David Oneymata, Eddie Goldman, Kentavious Street, Zach Harrison and Ta’Quon Graham.

If the rookies practice hard against the starters, they should improve.

“So, when (they) get a chance to play, they’re not taking a back seat to anyone,” Gray said. “I think probably – I don’t want to put a time on it, but them young guys, we’re going to need them somewhere along the line this season. We’re going to need their energy. You see, because that’s what’s going to help us get to where we’ve got to go.”

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said he’s been pleased with the work of the rookies. Gray likes the developmental approach.

“Because the young guys, they really don’t know what’s going on yet in the football season,” Gray said. “But, they know that at the end of the year when we need some young guys to step up and make some big plays, hopefully they’re there to do that. Ideally, that depth can help you manage (things) over the course of a long season (of) injuries.”

One thing about the NFL is that players can’t enter a transfer portal.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro during the first half of a game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ injury report: Tyler Allgeier all set to face Chiefs on Sunday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Richie Grant preparing like a starter after his demotion
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons

Updated depth chart: Ryan Neuzil moves into No. 1 center spot
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons have learned lessons against opponents who have combined 8-1 record
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons

Offensive linemen Ryan Neuzil, Storm Norton ready to step up for the Falcons24m ago
Early control of the NFC South is up for grabs Sunday2h ago
QB corner: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins on facing the Saints on Sunday
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power5m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents