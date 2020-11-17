Falcons’ Ridley running, hopes to play Sunday

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who suffered a mid-foot sprain against the Panthers on Oct. 29, is trying to make it back to face the Saints on Sunday.
He ran off to the side with the trainers on Monday, noted Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris.
“We should have a better feel for him on Wednesday, getting him in here, getting him into individual drills, getting him into a little bit of team work and see how he goes, talking him through it and just seeing where he’s at little by little, step by step in order to get him to Sunday and see if we can get him going,” Morris said.
Ridley, who is tied for the team lead with 43 receptions with Julio Jones, didn’t play in the 34-27 win over Denver on November 8. He leads the Falcons with 657 yards receiving and six touchdown catches.
The Falcons, who face the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome, hope to be at full strength offensively.
With Ridley out against the Broncos, backup receivers Olamide Zaccheaus, Brandon Powell and Christian Blake all caught passes. Zaccheaus caught a 51-yard touchdown pass and Powell had his first career touchdown catch.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. Sunday
Raiders at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13
