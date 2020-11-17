Falcons’ Ridley running, hopes to play Sunday

He ran off to the side with the trainers on Monday, noted Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris.

“We should have a better feel for him on Wednesday, getting him in here, getting him into individual drills, getting him into a little bit of team work and see how he goes, talking him through it and just seeing where he’s at little by little, step by step in order to get him to Sunday and see if we can get him going,” Morris said.