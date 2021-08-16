Falcons release two players, roster stands at 84

The Falcons released linebacker George Obinna and offensive guard Bryce Hargrove Monday, lowering the roster to 84 players one day ahead of Tuesday’s 85-player limit.
Cornerback Marcus Murphy, who had a roughing-the-kicker penalty against the Titans on Friday, was waived by the Falcons on Saturday. Murphy’s penalty led to a Tennessee touchdown in the Falcons’ 23-3 loss.
In addition to Murphy, the Falcons waived defensive lineman John Atkins of Georgia and offensive lineman William Sweet. Wide receiver J’Mon Moore was waived injured.
Atkins was one of the more than 60 NFL players who opted to sit out last season due to the coronavirus.