Falcons’ release official depth chart for Chargers game

The Falcons released their official depth chart Tuesday for their game against the Chargers.
Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, who was activated to the roster last week, was slotted behind Calvin Ridley on the second team.
He made his Falcons debut on special teams against the Saints.
Here’s the depth chart for the Chargers game, which is set for 4:25 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.:
OFFENSE
WR 11 Julio Jones, 13 Christian Blake
LT 70 Jake Matthews, 73 Matt Gono
LG 77 James Carpenter, 65 Justin McCray
C 51 Alex Mack, 61 Matt Hennessy
RG 63 Chris Lindstrom
RT 76 Kaleb McGary, 75 John Wetzel
TE 81 Hayden Hurst, 87 Jaeden Graham, 88 Luke Stocker
WR 83 Russell Gage, 15 Brandon Powell,
WR 18 Calvin Ridley, 80 Laquon Treadwell
QB 2 Matt Ryan, 8 Matt Schaub
HB 21 Todd Gurley, 23 Brian Hill, 25 Ito Smith, 30 Qadree Ollison
FB 40 Keith Smith
DEFENSE
DE 93 Allen Bailey, 92 Charles Harris
DT 97 Grady Jarrett, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat
DT 96 Tyeler Davison, 50 John Cominsky
DE 56 Dante Fowler, 55 Steven Means, 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB 45 Deion Jones, 59 LaRoy Reynolds, 46 Edmond Robinson
LB 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 43 Mykal Walker
RCB 34 Darqueze Dennard, 20 Kendall Sheffield
LCB 24 A.J. Terrell, 44 Tyler Hall
NCB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 33 Blidi Wreh-Wilson
FS 37 Ricardo Allen, 41 Sharrod Neasman
SS 22 Keanu Neal, 32 Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIALISTS
K 7 Younghoe Koo
P 4 Sterling Hofrichter
LS 47 Josh Harris
KO 7 Younghoe Koo
KR 15 Brandon Powell
PR 15 Brandon Powell
Falcons’ final four games
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Jan. 3
