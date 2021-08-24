Falcons’ release official depth chart for Browns’ game

After making the cut to get down to 80 players on Tuesday, the Falcons released their official depth chart for the game against the Cleveland Browns set for 8 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Newly signed quarterback Josh Rosen was slotted along with Feleipe Franks as the No. 2 quarterback. He’s coming from San Francisco which runs a similar offense. If he can get the wording together, they’ll have a package ready for the game.
While Kaleb McGary continues to come back from an apparent left knee inury and possible surgery, Willie Beavers is still listed as the No. 1 right tackle.
On the team’s depth chart, there is no backup listed for Chris Lindstrom at right guard. Sam Jones started the Dolphins’ game at right guard so we penciled him in behind Lindstrom.
The Falcons cut running back Javian Hawkins, linebacker Shareef Miller, offensive lineman Willie Wright, wide receiver Austin Trammell, and nose tackle Olive Sagapolu to get down to 80 players.
Hawkins, who played at Louisville, rushed five times for 46 yards in the 37-17 loss to Miami on Saturday. He was the only mild surprise.
(NOTE: The depth is considered official because the team released it. The team however considers their own depth chart to be unofficial.)
OFFENSE
WR - Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake, Chris Rowland, Juwan Green, Antonio Nunn
TE - Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts, John Raine
LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs, Kion Smith
LG - Josh Andrews, Sam Jones, Ryan Neuzil
C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman, Joe Sculthorpe
RG - Chris Lindstrom, (Sam Jones)
RT - Willie Beavers, Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield
TE - Lee Smith, Parker Hesse, David Wells
WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Trevor Davis, Frank Darby
RB - Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, D’Onta Foreman, Caleb Huntley
QB - Matt Ryan, Feleipe Franks or Josh Rosen
DEFENSE
DL - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta’Quon Graham
NT - Tyeler Davison, Chris Slayton, Eli Ankou
DL - Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky, Zac Dawe
OLB - Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Brandon Copeland, Adetokunbo Ogundeji
ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Dorian Etheridge
ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee, Erroll Thompson
OLB - Steven Means, Dante Fowler, Tuzar Skipper, Kobe Jones
LCB - A.J. Terrell, Chris Williamson, Kendall Sheffield
FS - Erik Harris, T.J. Green, Richie Grant
SS - Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, JR Pace/Dwayne Johnson
RCB - Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Delrick Abrams, Darren Hall, Avery Williams
SPECIAL TEAMS
K - Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek
P - Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio
LS - Josh Harris, Jake Matthews
H - Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio
PR - Chris Rowland, Avery Williams
KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Rowland
