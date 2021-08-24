ajc logo
Falcons’ release official depth chart for Browns’ game

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Rosen throws a pass at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Caption
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Rosen throws a pass at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

After making the cut to get down to 80 players on Tuesday, the Falcons released their official depth chart for the game against the Cleveland Browns set for 8 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Newly signed quarterback Josh Rosen was slotted along with Feleipe Franks as the No. 2 quarterback. He’s coming from San Francisco which runs a similar offense. If he can get the wording together, they’ll have a package ready for the game.

While Kaleb McGary continues to come back from an apparent left knee inury and possible surgery, Willie Beavers is still listed as the No. 1 right tackle.

On the team’s depth chart, there is no backup listed for Chris Lindstrom at right guard. Sam Jones started the Dolphins’ game at right guard so we penciled him in behind Lindstrom.

The Falcons cut running back Javian Hawkins, linebacker Shareef Miller, offensive lineman Willie Wright, wide receiver Austin Trammell, and nose tackle Olive Sagapolu to get down to 80 players.

Hawkins, who played at Louisville, rushed five times for 46 yards in the 37-17 loss to Miami on Saturday. He was the only mild surprise.

(NOTE: The depth is considered official because the team released it. The team however considers their own depth chart to be unofficial.)

OFFENSE

WR - Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake, Chris Rowland, Juwan Green, Antonio Nunn

TE - Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts, John Raine

LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs, Kion Smith

LG - Josh Andrews, Sam Jones, Ryan Neuzil

C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman, Joe Sculthorpe

RG - Chris Lindstrom, (Sam Jones)

RT - Willie Beavers, Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield

TE - Lee Smith, Parker Hesse, David Wells

WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Trevor Davis, Frank Darby

RB - Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, D’Onta Foreman, Caleb Huntley

QB - Matt Ryan, Feleipe Franks or Josh Rosen

DEFENSE

DL - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta’Quon Graham

NT - Tyeler Davison, Chris Slayton, Eli Ankou

DL - Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky, Zac Dawe

OLB - Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Brandon Copeland, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Dorian Etheridge

ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee, Erroll Thompson

OLB - Steven Means, Dante Fowler, Tuzar Skipper, Kobe Jones

LCB - A.J. Terrell, Chris Williamson, Kendall Sheffield

FS - Erik Harris, T.J. Green, Richie Grant

SS - Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, JR Pace/Dwayne Johnson

RCB - Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Delrick Abrams, Darren Hall, Avery Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

K - Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek

P - Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio

LS - Josh Harris, Jake Matthews

H - Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio

PR - Chris Rowland, Avery Williams

KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Rowland

