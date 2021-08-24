Falcons’ release official depth chart for Browns’ game

Newly signed quarterback Josh Rosen was slotted along with Feleipe Franks as the No. 2 quarterback. He’s coming from San Francisco which runs a similar offense. If he can get the wording together, they’ll have a package ready for the game.

While Kaleb McGary continues to come back from an apparent left knee inury and possible surgery, Willie Beavers is still listed as the No. 1 right tackle.