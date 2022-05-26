Falcons release linebacker John Cominsky

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Defensive lineman John Cominsky, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, was released by the Falcons on Thursday.
Cominsky, who played at Division II Charleston (W.Va.), saw action at defensive end and tackle in 2019 and 2020. When the Falcons switched to a 3-4 last season, he didn’t really have a position. He played in only four games and was working with the outside linebackers.
Overall, he played in 27 games and made one start. He had 41 tackles, five quarterbacks hits and 1.5 sacks.
The great Cominsky experiment never really took off.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest