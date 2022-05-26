ajc logo
X

Falcons release linebacker John Cominsky

Falcons defensive end John Cominsky joins the offensive line on special teams to block for a kick during the third practice of training camp Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Flowery Branch.

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons defensive end John Cominsky joins the offensive line on special teams to block for a kick during the third practice of training camp Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Flowery Branch.

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Defensive lineman John Cominsky, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, was released by the Falcons on Thursday.

Cominsky, who played at Division II Charleston (W.Va.), saw action at defensive end and tackle in 2019 and 2020. When the Falcons switched to a 3-4 last season, he didn’t really have a position. He played in only four games and was working with the outside linebackers.

Overall, he played in 27 games and made one start. He had 41 tackles, five quarterbacks hits and 1.5 sacks.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The great Cominsky experiment never really took off.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
UGA ‘close to finalizing’ lucrative contract extension for football coach Kirby Smart4h ago
Falcons’ Deion Jones to miss offseason after shoulder surgery
6h ago
Todd Stansbury outlines Georgia Tech’s position on collectives
8h ago
Desmond Ridder may end up starting for Falcons, but better if it’s not now
1h ago
Desmond Ridder may end up starting for Falcons, but better if it’s not now
1h ago
Falcons coach Arthur Smith moving on from tumultuous offseason
1h ago
The Latest
Falcons coach Arthur Smith moving on from tumultuous offseason
1h ago
‘Feels like home:’ Falcons receiver Bryan Edwards thrilled he’s back in South
1h ago
Falcons sign running back Jeremy McNichols
2h ago
Featured
Night manager Raymond Minter cleans up after his Chevron Circle K was damaged during an overnight drive-by shooting.

Credit: John Spink

Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
MTV is debuting new show ‘Buckhead Shore.’ Question: what shore?
Atlanta police, GSP troopers team up to chase down alleged street racers on ATVs
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top