Falcons release linebacker John Cominsky

Cominsky, who played at Division II Charleston (W.Va.), saw action at defensive end and tackle in 2019 and 2020. When the Falcons switched to a 3-4 last season, he didn’t really have a position. He played in only four games and was working with the outside linebackers.

Overall, he played in 27 games and made one start. He had 41 tackles, five quarterbacks hits and 1.5 sacks.