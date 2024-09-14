Falcons defensive back Antonio Hamilton Sr. and linebacker Nate Landman were declared out of Monday’s game against the Eagles.
Hamilton is out because of his groin and Landman because of calf and quad issues.
The Falcons and the Eagles are scheduled to meet at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
The team issued its official game report Saturday afternoon. No players were listed as questionable or doubtful.
Landman did not practice Thursday or Friday. Hamilton didn’t practice Thursday and was limited in practice Friday.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest