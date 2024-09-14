Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Antonio Hamilton, Nate Landman declared out for game at the Eagles

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman (53) races after the f=Falcons took position of the ball in the last seconds of the game. The Falcons rallied from behind to beat the Green Bay Packers 25-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinz/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
51 minutes ago

Falcons defensive back Antonio Hamilton Sr. and linebacker Nate Landman were declared out of Monday’s game against the Eagles.

Hamilton is out because of his groin and Landman because of calf and quad issues.

The Falcons and the Eagles are scheduled to meet at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The team issued its official game report Saturday afternoon. No players were listed as questionable or doubtful.

Landman did not practice Thursday or Friday. Hamilton didn’t practice Thursday and was limited in practice Friday.

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

