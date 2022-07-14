Falcons release details for open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons are charging $5 to see their open practice at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Proceeds will benefit Emory Healthcare’s research and discovery programs.
Tickets can be purchased at AtlantaFalcons.com/OpenPractice beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
The Falcons will have 12 other free open practices in Flowery Branch. Coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot will speak after the July 30 practice.
While the practices are free, fans must get tickets, which are limited based on capacity, by going to https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp.
Here are the open practice dates:
Friday, July 29, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, July 30, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 1, Flowery Branch, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 5, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 8, Flowery Branch, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 24, Flowery Branch, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25, Flowery Branch, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author