BreakingNews
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
ajc logo
X

Falcons release details for open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Wide receiver Drake London (5) interacts with fans Friday, June 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
Wide receiver Drake London (5) interacts with fans Friday, June 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons are charging $5 to see their open practice at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Proceeds will benefit Emory Healthcare’s research and discovery programs.

Tickets can be purchased at AtlantaFalcons.com/OpenPractice beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Falcons will have 12 other free open practices in Flowery Branch. Coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot will speak after the July 30 practice.

While the practices are free, fans must get tickets, which are limited based on capacity, by going to https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp.

Here are the open practice dates:

Friday, July 29, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 30, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 1, Flowery Branch, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 5, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 8, Flowery Branch, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24, Flowery Branch, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25, Flowery Branch, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Bulldogs poised to ‘defy the odds’ in 2022 football season23h ago
The Braves lost a series. The Mets proved a point
18h ago
Cisneros scores twice, leads Atlanta United past Real Salt Lake
13h ago
Druw Jones’ high school coach: He was born to be the top pick
3h ago
Druw Jones’ high school coach: He was born to be the top pick
3h ago
Will expansion discussion overshadow football talk at SEC Media Days?
3h ago
The Latest
Falcons sign rookie Arnold Ebiketie
18h ago
Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: The secondary
20h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ outlook for the 2022 offense
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
20h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top