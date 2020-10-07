Falcons released Carter from practice squad

Safety Jamal Carter was released from the Falcons’ practice squad on Wednesday.
Carter played against the Packers after getting called up from the practice squad on Sunday.
The Falcons are in the process of adding safety J.J. Wilcox, a veteran safety.
Falcons' next four games
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
