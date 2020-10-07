X

Falcons released Carter from practice squad

Jamal Carter on being added to the roster

Atlanta Falcons | 22 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Safety Jamal Carter was released from the Falcons’ practice squad on Wednesday.

Carter played against the Packers after getting called up from the practice squad on Sunday.

The Falcons are in the process of adding safety J.J. Wilcox, a veteran safety.

Falcons' next four games

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

