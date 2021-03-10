Falcons receive three compensatory NFL draft picks

The Saints received one for Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. He worked for and was trained by the Saints for 18 years before the Falcons hired him in January.

The Saints’ sixth-round pick sits right in front of the Falcons (34th and 218).

The Falcons now have nine picks heading into the draft, which will be held April 29-May 1 in Cleveland. They do not have a pick in the seventh round, having traded it to the Dolphins in May for defensive end Charles Harris.