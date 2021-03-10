Falcons receive three compensatory NFL draft picks

The Falcons received three compensatory picks from the NFL office Wednesday.
The falcons were awarded two fifth-round picks (35th and 38th in the round, 180th and 183rd overall) and a sixth-round pick (35th, 219).
The Falcons lost Vic Beasley, De’Vondre Campbell, Adrian Clayborn, Austin Hooper and Wes Schweitzer in free agency. They signed only Dante Fowler.
A total of 37 compensatory draft picks in the 2021 NFL draft were awarded to 17 teams.
In addition to the 32 compensatory selections awarded under the net-loss formula, five special compensatory selections were awarded to four clubs, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and New Orleans Saints, under a recent amendment to the league’s collective bargaining agreement designed to give teams an incentive to promote equal-employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.
The Saints received one for Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. He worked for and was trained by the Saints for 18 years before the Falcons hired him in January.
The Saints’ sixth-round pick sits right in front of the Falcons (34th and 218).
The Falcons now have nine picks heading into the draft, which will be held April 29-May 1 in Cleveland. They do not have a pick in the seventh round, having traded it to the Dolphins in May for defensive end Charles Harris.