Falcons raise awareness through ‘My Cause My Cleats’ today

The Falcons quarterback spent a portion of Wednesday's media availability discussing a sponsorship initiative with a local youth center.

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson know the feeling of losing a child and his bringing awareness to the cause with the cleats he will wear against Tampa Bay today.

He will support Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness. Back in 2017, he and his partner Taylor had a son born stillborn.

“Every day goes by we still think about our son and what happened,” Patterson said. “It happens every day in life, honestly. Some people don’t understand that some ladies only have one chance to get pregnant, and they lose their baby and never have the opportunity to do it again.”

Falcons players will raise awareness for several non-profit organizations and causes on the field for “My Cause My Cleats” game.

The player-led NFL campaign began in 2016. A total of 41 Falcons have selected causes to represent.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan selected to represent the At-Promise Youth & Community Center in Atlanta on his cleats.

“This is a spot that last year Sarah and I raised some money for what we’re calling the ATL Project, and as a result of it, so many people were generous, we raised quite a bit of money and have turned it into a foundation,” Ryan said on Wednesday. “Part of what we talked about at that time was investing in at-risk spots in Atlanta. The first place that we decided to donate to was the At-Promise Center,” Ryan said this week. “They do a great job providing after-school programs for kids and putting them in spots to be successful. COVID has been a struggle for lots of after-school programs in the city. We’re just trying to support them where we can, and I’m excited about it. We really feel like we’ve got a good foundation to support already existing organizations that might need a little bit of help, to continue to do some of the things that they’ve done particularly with the stresses of the last year and a half, so I’m excited to represent them this week.”

Player Cause

Josh Andrews -- Project Sleep

Willie Beavers -- American Cancer Society

Christian Blake -- American Diabetes Foundation

Jonathan Bullard -- American Cancer Society (NCCRT)

John Cominsky -- Cominsky Family Foundation

Brandon Copeland -- Beyond the Basics, Inc.

Mike Davis -- Prostate Cancer Foundation / Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Emmanuel Ellerbee -- Bee’s Believers

Dante Fowler -- American Cancer Society

Russell Gage -- Shoes That Fit

Wayne Gallman -- The Tender Foundation

Ta’Quon Graham -- National Cancer Society / St. Jude

Richie Grant -- Drawchange

Darren Hall -- Wilderness Works

Marvin Hall -- Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Duron Harmon -- Autism Speaks

Erik Harris -- Having Faith / Parker’s Way Foundation

Josh Harris -- Chase the Victory

Matt Hennessy -- Hayden Hurst Foundation

Hayden Hurst -- TopDogg K9 / Hayden Hurst Foundation

Grady Jarrett -- Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Deion Jones -- Young Authors Publishing

Chris Lindstrom -- Best Buddies Georgia

Kaleb McGary -- American Diabetes Association / National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Steven Means -- YELLS (Youth Empowerment through Learning, Leading and Serving)

Fabian Moreau -- Alzheimer’s Association

Isaiah Oliver -- Caris Sports Foundation

Foye Oluokun -- Life for Life Academy (St. Louis)

Cordarrelle Patterson -- Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness

Kyle Pitts -- Boys and Girls Club (Philadelphia)

John Raine -- Food for the Poor

Josh Rosen -- Sierra Club Foundation

Anthony Rush -- Atlanta Children’s Shelter

Matt Ryan -- At-Promise Youth & Community Center

Tajae Sharpe -- BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health) Organization

Kendall Sheffield -- Susan G. Komen Foundation

Lee Smith -- P.U.N.T. Foundation Buffalo N.Y.

A.J. Terrell -- Ace Trilogy

Austin Trammell -- Alex’s Lemonade Stand

James Vaughters -- NOMA (National Organization of Minority Architects)

Mykal Walker -- Women’s and Children’s Alliance

