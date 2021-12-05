Falcons raise awareness through ‘My Cause My Cleats’ today

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan selected to represent the At-Promise Youth & Community Center in Atlanta on his cleats.

“This is a spot that last year Sarah and I raised some money for what we’re calling the ATL Project, and as a result of it, so many people were generous, we raised quite a bit of money and have turned it into a foundation,” Ryan said on Wednesday. “Part of what we talked about at that time was investing in at-risk spots in Atlanta. The first place that we decided to donate to was the At-Promise Center,” Ryan said this week. “They do a great job providing after-school programs for kids and putting them in spots to be successful. COVID has been a struggle for lots of after-school programs in the city. We’re just trying to support them where we can, and I’m excited about it. We really feel like we’ve got a good foundation to support already existing organizations that might need a little bit of help, to continue to do some of the things that they’ve done particularly with the stresses of the last year and a half, so I’m excited to represent them this week.”

Caption Cordarrelle Patterson with his cleats. (By D. Orlando Ledbetter/dledbetter@ajc.com Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter Caption Cordarrelle Patterson with his cleats. (By D. Orlando Ledbetter/dledbetter@ajc.com Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Player Cause

Josh Andrews -- Project Sleep

Willie Beavers -- American Cancer Society

Christian Blake -- American Diabetes Foundation

Jonathan Bullard -- American Cancer Society (NCCRT)

John Cominsky -- Cominsky Family Foundation

Brandon Copeland -- Beyond the Basics, Inc.

Mike Davis -- Prostate Cancer Foundation / Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Emmanuel Ellerbee -- Bee’s Believers

Dante Fowler -- American Cancer Society

Russell Gage -- Shoes That Fit

Wayne Gallman -- The Tender Foundation

Ta’Quon Graham -- National Cancer Society / St. Jude

Richie Grant -- Drawchange

Darren Hall -- Wilderness Works

Marvin Hall -- Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Duron Harmon -- Autism Speaks

Erik Harris -- Having Faith / Parker’s Way Foundation

Josh Harris -- Chase the Victory

Matt Hennessy -- Hayden Hurst Foundation

Hayden Hurst -- TopDogg K9 / Hayden Hurst Foundation

Grady Jarrett -- Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Deion Jones -- Young Authors Publishing

Chris Lindstrom -- Best Buddies Georgia

Kaleb McGary -- American Diabetes Association / National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Steven Means -- YELLS (Youth Empowerment through Learning, Leading and Serving)

Fabian Moreau -- Alzheimer’s Association

Isaiah Oliver -- Caris Sports Foundation

Foye Oluokun -- Life for Life Academy (St. Louis)

Cordarrelle Patterson -- Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness

Kyle Pitts -- Boys and Girls Club (Philadelphia)

John Raine -- Food for the Poor

Josh Rosen -- Sierra Club Foundation

Anthony Rush -- Atlanta Children’s Shelter

Matt Ryan -- At-Promise Youth & Community Center

Tajae Sharpe -- BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health) Organization

Kendall Sheffield -- Susan G. Komen Foundation

Lee Smith -- P.U.N.T. Foundation Buffalo N.Y.

A.J. Terrell -- Ace Trilogy

Austin Trammell -- Alex’s Lemonade Stand

James Vaughters -- NOMA (National Organization of Minority Architects)

Mykal Walker -- Women’s and Children’s Alliance

