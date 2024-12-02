Breaking: Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘You just can’t go out and turn the football over four times and expect to win’

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris reacts after Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By
46 minutes ago

Here’s what Falcons coach Raheem Morris had to say after the 17-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday:

Opening statement: “I appreciate everything the guys did today. You just can’t go out and turn the football over four times and expect to win the football game. We have a lot of things to go back and correct. We have to find ways to win games like that. We have to find ways to win those regardless of what happens. I appreciate the growth mindset of a lot of the guys. We just can’t win football games that way.”

On the four interceptions and what led to them: “You have to look at tape obviously, but we’ve got to make better decisions. We can’t turn the ball over. We have to throw the ball out of the back of the end zone. At the end the game, we were trying to win that thing, tried to fit it into a tight window. It is what it is. We can’t have those things happen regardless of what I was or what the reasons are. We won’t make any excuses for them. That happened today. That guy has carried us all season. He’s don’t such a marvelous job, it’s hard to throw that guy on the under the bus. Right, (after) what he’s done for us. What he’s done for the organization. We’ll bounce back. We’ll bring him back and we’ll get ready to go.”

On the improve pass rush: “I won’t go into the pass rush today. We’ll go look at it and see what went well. We did better. I watched the guys. Give the guys credit. They got the sacks rushing the passer. They were able to create some things for us on defense. I will watch the tape, find out what we did really well and hopefully, it’s repeatable.”

On if he was going to stick with Kirk Cousins: “Yes, we have no questions with that. That’s not going to be the issue around here. That guy has carried us. That guy has got us to the point where we are 6-6 and in first place in the division. We’ve got everything in front of us despite what happened today. It’s up to us to bounce back and find a way to win football games. There isn’t a better man that 18 to go do that for us.”

On Kyle Pitts production: “He’s done a really good job all season based on what his total production is for what’s going on in the big picture... we’ve got so many people that we’ve got to get the ball to. I would like to see Kyle get more production. I would like to see him have more opportunities. Whether if that is us getting it to him or him doing a better job, we’ll figure those things out as we go.”

On if he thought about making a QB switch late in the game: “No.”

On how the Chargers defense attacked: “They did a nice job. They are one of the top run defenses in the National Football League. They’ve got really good football players. They’ve got really good pass rusher. They are coached really well. Derwin James is one of the best players... I don’t even know what they call him, star, safety, dime. Whatever you want to call him in the National Football League. He showed up today and made a bunch of big-time plays. Those guys are a very good football team, well-coached.”

