Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘You just can’t go out and turn the football over four times and expect to win’

On the improve pass rush: “I won’t go into the pass rush today. We’ll go look at it and see what went well. We did better. I watched the guys. Give the guys credit. They got the sacks rushing the passer. They were able to create some things for us on defense. I will watch the tape, find out what we did really well and hopefully, it’s repeatable.”

On if he was going to stick with Kirk Cousins: “Yes, we have no questions with that. That’s not going to be the issue around here. That guy has carried us. That guy has got us to the point where we are 6-6 and in first place in the division. We’ve got everything in front of us despite what happened today. It’s up to us to bounce back and find a way to win football games. There isn’t a better man that 18 to go do that for us.”

On Kyle Pitts production: “He’s done a really good job all season based on what his total production is for what’s going on in the big picture... we’ve got so many people that we’ve got to get the ball to. I would like to see Kyle get more production. I would like to see him have more opportunities. Whether if that is us getting it to him or him doing a better job, we’ll figure those things out as we go.”

On if he thought about making a QB switch late in the game: “No.”

On how the Chargers defense attacked: “They did a nice job. They are one of the top run defenses in the National Football League. They’ve got really good football players. They’ve got really good pass rusher. They are coached really well. Derwin James is one of the best players... I don’t even know what they call him, star, safety, dime. Whatever you want to call him in the National Football League. He showed up today and made a bunch of big-time plays. Those guys are a very good football team, well-coached.”