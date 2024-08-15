Falcons’ Raheem Morris looking forward to working with Matthew Judon

“Anytime that you can add a dog to your group and have him be able to come and be apart of that, that’s exciting,” Morris said before practice Thursday. “A couple of our players (who) actually know him personally have excitement for that. His reputation proceeds him.”

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has been in the market for pass-rushing help since the trading deadline last season.

“The Pro Bowl thing is impressive,” Morris said. “But actually going out there and playing against this dog when he was in Baltimore when we were here in 2016. I remember Mohamed Sanu having to (block) him, saying, ‘I’m not doing that.’ He said, ‘Let’s spread this thing out and let the big people block the big people.’”

Judon, 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, was disgruntled with the Patriots. He’s set to make $6.5 million in the last year of his contract and wanted to renegotiate. The Falcons were only $3.8 million under the salary cap and must do some maneuvering to get Judon’s deal done.

But Morris will leave that to Fontenot and assistant general manager Kyle Smith and the salary-cap folks.

“Particularly when you talk about adding to that group,” Morris said. “Losing (rookie Bralen) Trice was critical for us the week before. We know that he’s out for the season, but being able to add (Judon) to Zo (Lorenzo Carter), AK (Arnold Ebiketie) and Demone Harris and JSW (James Smith-Williams), all of those guys who have been out there working for us, provides us a quality player. Dog mentality. Potential game-changer to your outfit.”

Judon turned 32 on Thursday.

“I hate to say long-term when you are talking about a 31-year-old player just in general,” Morris said. “When you get a guy, the way we were able to acquire him, that’s always fun. You get a guy with the ability to come in here and be a game-wrecker for you, right now. You figure out those things.”

Morris was the defensive coordinator with the Rams when they made in-season trade with the Broncos for pass-rusher Von Miller in 2021.

“He was able to come in and turn into a game-wrecker,” Morris said. “I got a chance to see playoff Von. I have a (Super Bowl) ring because of it. Had a lot of success.”

Judon has 66.5 career sacks. He played four games last season after suffering a biceps injury.

“You never know what things can turn into,” Morris said. “I know what we are getting in that trade. The dog mentality (with) the guy that we’re talking about. The absolute edge-setter. Universal pass-rusher. A proven outside commodity within this league.”

The Falcons will figure out where to play Judon in their 3-4 scheme. He’s played on the left and the right sides.

“He’s done a bunch in his career,” Morris said. “Early on in Baltimore, he had some ability to move around. He can do (a lot of things). He’s a smart football player.”

The Falcons looked at how former New England coach Bill Belichick played Judon last season.

“Last year, he was more of a edge player, but had the ability to move around in different packages,” Morris said. “He’s very versatile. ... He brings the juice. We can’t wait to get him out there on the grass.”

Morris didn’t want to compare Trice to Judon.

“You’re talking about a first-year player finding a role, as opposed to guy who’s established in this league that’s absolutely dominated games,” Morris said.

Judon was taken in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 draft by the Ravens out of Grand Valley (Mich.) State. He has played played in 114 career games and made 82 starts.

Judon has made 347 career tackles and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The Falcons didn’t have a sack in their exhibition opener against the Dolphins.

“There are guys that still need improvement, but I felt some pressure,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said. “I felt a lot of pressure on the quarterback. It didn’t show up in the sack numbers, but the quarterback did release the ball a little early, and we got an interception.”

The Falcons have high hopes for second-year defensive end Zach Harrison.

“That was nice to see on the great rush by Zach and by Bralen,” Lake said. “But I saw a defensive line that is right were they need to be, but they still have a long ways to go. I like how they worked together. There weren’t a lot of busts in our pass rush.”

Now, they can move forward with a legitimate pass-rusher, once all of the business is settled.