Falcons put Harris on IR, promote Etheridge, Williams to game-day roster

SAN FRANCISCO – Falcons safety Erik Harris, who suffered a season-ending injury Sunday against the Panthers, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Harris had surgery to repair the torn pectoral muscle Thursday. The Falcons waited to late in the week so that the 49ers would not know the corresponding roster move.
The Falcons (6-7) play the 49ers (7-6) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
The Falcons promoted rookie linebacker Dorian Etheridge to the active roster from the practice squad and safety Shawn Williams as a COVID-19 replacement for linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, who went on the reserve COVID-19 list Tuesday.
After three players – Ellerbee and practice-squad players Quinton Bell and cornerback Cornell Armstrong -- the Falcons were in the NFL’s enhanced protocols Wednesday before the league enhanced protocols for all teams Thursday.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo
Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores
Bye Week
Next four games
Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
About the Author