Falcons put Harris on IR, promote Etheridge, Williams to game-day roster

Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge (48) works during the first half of a preseason against the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. The Titans won 23-3. (Danny Karnik/AP)
Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge (48) works during the first half of a preseason against the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. The Titans won 23-3. (Danny Karnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago
Falcons were in enhanced NFL protocols Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO – Falcons safety Erik Harris, who suffered a season-ending injury Sunday against the Panthers, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Harris had surgery to repair the torn pectoral muscle Thursday. The Falcons waited to late in the week so that the 49ers would not know the corresponding roster move.

The Falcons (6-7) play the 49ers (7-6) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Falcons promoted rookie linebacker Dorian Etheridge to the active roster from the practice squad and safety Shawn Williams as a COVID-19 replacement for linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, who went on the reserve COVID-19 list Tuesday.

After three players – Ellerbee and practice-squad players Quinton Bell and cornerback Cornell Armstrong -- the Falcons were in the NFL’s enhanced protocols Wednesday before the league enhanced protocols for all teams Thursday.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

