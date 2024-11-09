Falcons promote WR Chris Blair, OLB Khalid Kareem from the practice squad

NEW ORLEANS — With wide receiver Drake London questionable with a hip pointer injury, the Falcons promoted exhibition-games sensation Chris Blair to the game-day roster Saturday.

The Falcons (6-3) are set to face the Saints (2-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Also, outside linebacker Khalid Kareem was promoted to the game-day roster, and center Drew Dalman was declared “out” for the game. Dalman, who suffered a severe ankle injury, was on injured reserve and had his 21-day window to return activated Oct. 30. Ryan Neuzil will continue to start.