Falcons promote WR Chris Blair, OLB Khalid Kareem from the practice squad

NEW ORLEANS — With wide receiver Drake London questionable with a hip pointer injury, the Falcons promoted exhibition-games sensation Chris Blair to the game-day roster Saturday.
The Falcons (6-3) are set to face the Saints (2-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome.
Also, outside linebacker Khalid Kareem was promoted to the game-day roster, and center Drew Dalman was declared “out” for the game. Dalman, who suffered a severe ankle injury, was on injured reserve and had his 21-day window to return activated Oct. 30. Ryan Neuzil will continue to start.
Blair, who played at Alcorn State, led the Falcons in receiving in the exhibition games. He caught eight passes for 154 yards, including a 41-yard strike from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. against the Dolphins on Aug. 9.
Blair, 27, has been on the practice squad for most of the past two seasons. He played in one game in 2023 and played in the season opener against Pittsburgh. He played six special-teams snaps against the Steelers.
About the Author