Falcons promote Robinson to game-day roster

Linebacker Edmond Robinson was promoted from the practice squad to the game-day roster as a COVID-19 replacement for the Carolina game set for 8:20 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Robinson has a tackle and a quarterback hit on defense and three special teams tackles in four games this season. He has been the COVID-19 replacement three times and once as a standard practice squad promotion.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com