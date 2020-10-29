X

Falcons promote Robinson to game-day roster

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is hit, forcing an incomplete pass, by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson (46) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Jerry Holt

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Linebacker Edmond Robinson was promoted from the practice squad to the game-day roster as a COVID-19 replacement for the Carolina game set for 8:20 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Robinson has a tackle and a quarterback hit on defense and three special teams tackles in four games this season. He has been the COVID-19 replacement three times and once as a standard practice squad promotion.

