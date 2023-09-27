Falcons promote linebacker Andre Smith Jr. to 53-man roster

FLOWERY BRANCH — With Troy Andersen (torn pectoral) placed on injured reserve, the Falcons promoted inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Wednesday.

Nate Landman, who started against Green Bay in Week 2, is set to take over Andersen’s role, and Smith will back up Landman.

The Falcons also released offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and signed wide receiver Chris Blair to the practice squad.

The Bow Tie Chronicles