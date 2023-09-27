BreakingNews
Falcons promote linebacker Andre Smith Jr. to 53-man roster

Offensive tackle Isaiah Prince released, WR Chris Blair added to practice squad

Atlanta Falcons
By
33 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — With Troy Andersen (torn pectoral) placed on injured reserve, the Falcons promoted inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Wednesday.

Nate Landman, who started against Green Bay in Week 2, is set to take over Andersen’s role, and Smith will back up Landman.

The Falcons also released offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and signed wide receiver Chris Blair to the practice squad.

