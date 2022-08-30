Falcons’ projected 53-man depth chart

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here’s a quick look at the AJC’s projected depth chart after the Falcons made their initial cutdown to 53 players Tuesday:
QUARTERBACKS
Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder
RUNNING BACKS
Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Avery Williams, Tyler Allgeier and fullback Keith Smith
WIDE RECEIVERS
Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd and Jared Bernhardt
TIGHT ENDS
Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, John FitzPatrick and Feleipe Franks
OFFENSIVE LINE
Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman, Elijah Wilkinson, Jalen Mayfield and Germain Ifedi
DEFENSIVE LINE
Grady Jarrett, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush, Marlon Davidson and Timothy Horne
LINEBACKERS
OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone and Quinton Bell. ILB – Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman and Deion Jones
CORNERBACKS
A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, Dee Alford, Darren Hall, Isaiah Oliver and Mike Ford
SAFETIES
Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe and Erik Harris
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
