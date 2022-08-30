Falcons’ projected 53-man depth chart

BreakingNews
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here’s a quick look at the AJC’s projected depth chart after the Falcons made their initial cutdown to 53 players Tuesday:

QUARTERBACKS

Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder

RUNNING BACKS

Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Avery Williams, Tyler Allgeier and fullback Keith Smith

WIDE RECEIVERS

Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd and Jared Bernhardt

TIGHT ENDS

Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, John FitzPatrick and Feleipe Franks

OFFENSIVE LINE

Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman, Elijah Wilkinson, Jalen Mayfield and Germain Ifedi

DEFENSIVE LINE

Grady Jarrett, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush, Marlon Davidson and Timothy Horne

LINEBACKERS

OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone and Quinton Bell. ILB – Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman and Deion Jones

CORNERBACKS

A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, Dee Alford, Darren Hall, Isaiah Oliver and Mike Ford

SAFETIES

Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe and Erik Harris

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

