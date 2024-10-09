Falcons pleased with Ruke Orhorhoro’s NFL debut

“He went out there last week and had some productive snaps for us,” Morris said. “Had a lot of production, really using his hands, shedding some blocks, making some plays, being a significant contributor for us.”

Orhorhoro was inactive for the Falcons’ first four games.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

“I just started watching him in practice and how he prepared when he was on the scout team,” Morris said. “Saw how he prepared against Chris Lindstrom, who is one of the best guards in the National Football League, if not the best. It started with his work ethic and how he approached the whole situation. How we kind of groomed him to get ready to go out there and play.”

The only other second-round picks not to play thus far are Cleveland defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. and Carolina running back Jonathan Brooks. Hall, who was taken 52nd overall, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list after a domestic violence situation.

Brooks, who was taken 46th, is recovering from knee surgery.

“D. J. (Wonnum) and Jonathan (Brooks) are really close,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. “Obviously, we get excited about guys who can come back and help us. At the same time, we have to do what’s right for the player, first and foremost and then for the team after that.”

The Falcons have high expectations for Orhorhoro.

“It’s no different from what we thought about him when we drafted him,” Morris said. “To get him to go through our process, being fortunate to have the guys that we have up front, to be able to make that process as slow as you can possibly have it, so that you can make sure that your guys are ready to go out there and perform at the highest level, I thought was really important for us.”

With Orhorhoro active for the game against the Bucs, veteran defensive tackle Kentavious Street was inactive.