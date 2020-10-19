X

Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Vikings

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack (51) signals protections from the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

Credit: AP

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones returned from his hamstring injury and took a full load, playing 64 of 80 offensive snaps (80%) against the Vikings on Sunday.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who cramped up during the game, played less at 59 snaps (74%).

The defensive line was down two players and two coaches. Marlon Davidson and John Cominsky were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, assistant coach Jess Simpson tested positive and Tosh Lupoi is in a contact tracing situation.

The new coaching regime went with James Carpenter for 100% of the snaps at left guard. Rookie Matt Hennessy played eight snaps on special teams.

Here’s the percentage of playing time per player for the Falcons in their 40-23 win over the Vikings:

OFFENSE, SPECIAL TEAMS

J Carpenter G 80 100% 8 29%

C Lindstrom G 80 100% 8 29%

K McGary T 80 100% 8 29%

J Matthews T 80 100% 8 29%

M Ryan QB 80 100%

A Mack C 80 100%

H Hurst TE 68 85% 2 7%

J Jones WR 64 80% 2 7%

C Ridley WR 59 74%

R Gage WR 51 64%

T Gurley RB 46 57%

L Stocker TE 31 39% 14 50%

B Hill RB 21 26% 5 18%

C Blake WR 15 19% 17 61%

O Zaccheaus WR 14 18% 4 14%

K Smith FB 13 16% 16 57%

I Smith RB 11 14% 1 4%

M Gono T 3 4% 8 29%

B Powell WR 3 4% 7 25%

J Graham TE 1 1% 21 75%

DEFENSE, SPECIAL TEAMS

F Oluokun LB 56 100% 4 14%

A Terrell CB 55 98% 4 14%

K Neal FS 55 98% 1 4%

D Jones LB 54 96% 4 14%

R Allen CB 54 96% 2 7%

G Jarrett DT 52 93% 1 4%

K Sheffield CB 51 91% 2 7%

D Fowler DE 45 80% 1 4%

C Harris LB 40 71% 2 7%

I Oliver CB 38 68% 7 25%

S Means DE 31 55% 5 18%

A Bailey DE 29 52% 1 4%

T Davison DT 19 34% 1 4%

M Walker LB 18 32% 8 29%

E Robinson LB 8 14% 14 50%

J Tuioti-Mariner DE 5 9% 16 57%

D Senat DT 4 7% 1 4%

S Neasman CB 1 2% 17 61%

L Reynolds LB 1 2% 16 57%

SPECIAL TEAMS

Y Koo K 17 61%

T Hall CB 15 54%

B Wreh-Wilson CB 12 43%

S Hofrichter P 10 36%

J Harris LS 10 36%

M Hennessy G 8 29%

