Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Vikings

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones returned from his hamstring injury and took a full load, playing 64 of 80 offensive snaps (80%) against the Vikings on Sunday.
Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who cramped up during the game, played less at 59 snaps (74%).
The defensive line was down two players and two coaches. Marlon Davidson and John Cominsky were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, assistant coach Jess Simpson tested positive and Tosh Lupoi is in a contact tracing situation.
The new coaching regime went with James Carpenter for 100% of the snaps at left guard. Rookie Matt Hennessy played eight snaps on special teams.
Here’s the percentage of playing time per player for the Falcons in their 40-23 win over the Vikings:
OFFENSE, SPECIAL TEAMS
J Carpenter G 80 100% 8 29%
C Lindstrom G 80 100% 8 29%
K McGary T 80 100% 8 29%
J Matthews T 80 100% 8 29%
M Ryan QB 80 100%
A Mack C 80 100%
H Hurst TE 68 85% 2 7%
J Jones WR 64 80% 2 7%
C Ridley WR 59 74%
R Gage WR 51 64%
T Gurley RB 46 57%
L Stocker TE 31 39% 14 50%
B Hill RB 21 26% 5 18%
C Blake WR 15 19% 17 61%
O Zaccheaus WR 14 18% 4 14%
K Smith FB 13 16% 16 57%
I Smith RB 11 14% 1 4%
M Gono T 3 4% 8 29%
B Powell WR 3 4% 7 25%
J Graham TE 1 1% 21 75%
DEFENSE, SPECIAL TEAMS
F Oluokun LB 56 100% 4 14%
A Terrell CB 55 98% 4 14%
K Neal FS 55 98% 1 4%
D Jones LB 54 96% 4 14%
R Allen CB 54 96% 2 7%
G Jarrett DT 52 93% 1 4%
K Sheffield CB 51 91% 2 7%
D Fowler DE 45 80% 1 4%
C Harris LB 40 71% 2 7%
I Oliver CB 38 68% 7 25%
S Means DE 31 55% 5 18%
A Bailey DE 29 52% 1 4%
T Davison DT 19 34% 1 4%
M Walker LB 18 32% 8 29%
E Robinson LB 8 14% 14 50%
J Tuioti-Mariner DE 5 9% 16 57%
D Senat DT 4 7% 1 4%
S Neasman CB 1 2% 17 61%
L Reynolds LB 1 2% 16 57%
SPECIAL TEAMS
Y Koo K 17 61%
T Hall CB 15 54%
B Wreh-Wilson CB 12 43%
S Hofrichter P 10 36%
J Harris LS 10 36%
M Hennessy G 8 29%
Falcons’ next four games
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
