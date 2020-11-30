X

Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Raiders

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith (25) runs against Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 43-6. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler returned to action from a hamstring injury and some time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He played 16 of 63 defensive snaps (25%) in the 43-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Fowler had a pass break up.

Also, veteran Justin McCray (11 plays, 14%) came in for James Carpenter at left guard after he suffered a groin injury.

Running backs Brian Hill (39 plays, 50%) and Ito Smith (28, 36%) had the bulk of the action with Todd Gurley out. Tony Brooks-James played (6, 8%) and saw action on special teams (15, 45%).

Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Raiders:

OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

J Matthews LT 69 88% 10 30%

J Carpenter LG 67 86% 8 24%

A Mack C 69 88%

C Lindstrom RG 78 100% 10 30%

K McGary RT 77 99% 10 30%

M Ryan QB 69 88%

R Gage WR 69 88%

C Ridley WR 56 72%

C Blake WR 50 64% 3 9%

B Hill RB 39 50%

H Hurst TE 37 47%

L Stocker TE 34 44% 16 48%

I Smith RB 28 36%

J Graham TE 25 32% 23 70%

K Smith FB 20 26% 20 61%

B Powell WR 13 17% 8 24%

O Zaccheaus WR 12 15%

M Gono T 11 14% 10 30%

J McCray C 11 14% 10 30%

M Hennessy G 9 12% 2 6%

M Schaub QB 9 12%

T Brooks-James RB 6 8% 15 45%

DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

K Neal FS 55 87%

F Oluokun LB 53 84% 2 6%

A Terrell CB 51 81% 2 6%

D Jones LB 47 75% 2 6%

G Jarrett DT 47 75% 2 6%

R Allen CB 45 71%

J Tuioti-Mariner DE 40 63% 16 48%

I Oliver CB 38 60% 5 15%

S Means DE 35 56% 7 21%

D Dennard CB 34 54%

K Sheffield CB 32 51% 9 27%

M Walker LB 27 43% 8 24%

A Bailey DE 27 43% 3 9%

M Davidson DT 25 40% 1 3%

C Harris LB 23 37% 9 27%

T Davison DT 21 33% 2 6%

S Neasman CB 18 29% 22 67%

J Cominsky DT 18 29% 6 18%

B Wreh-Wilson CB 17 27% 16 48%

L Reynolds LB 16 25% 21 64%

D Fowler DE 16 25%

J Hawkins FS 8 13% 19 58%

SPECIAL TEAMS

S Hofrichter P 21 64%

E Robinson LB 20 61%

J Harris LS 13 39%

Y Koo K 12 36%

Falcons’ next four games

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27

