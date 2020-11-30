Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Raiders

Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler returned to action from a hamstring injury and some time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He played 16 of 63 defensive snaps (25%) in the 43-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Fowler had a pass break up.
Also, veteran Justin McCray (11 plays, 14%) came in for James Carpenter at left guard after he suffered a groin injury.
Running backs Brian Hill (39 plays, 50%) and Ito Smith (28, 36%) had the bulk of the action with Todd Gurley out. Tony Brooks-James played (6, 8%) and saw action on special teams (15, 45%).
Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Raiders:
OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
J Matthews LT 69 88% 10 30%
J Carpenter LG 67 86% 8 24%
A Mack C 69 88%
C Lindstrom RG 78 100% 10 30%
K McGary RT 77 99% 10 30%
M Ryan QB 69 88%
R Gage WR 69 88%
C Ridley WR 56 72%
C Blake WR 50 64% 3 9%
B Hill RB 39 50%
H Hurst TE 37 47%
L Stocker TE 34 44% 16 48%
I Smith RB 28 36%
J Graham TE 25 32% 23 70%
K Smith FB 20 26% 20 61%
B Powell WR 13 17% 8 24%
O Zaccheaus WR 12 15%
M Gono T 11 14% 10 30%
J McCray C 11 14% 10 30%
M Hennessy G 9 12% 2 6%
M Schaub QB 9 12%
T Brooks-James RB 6 8% 15 45%
DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
K Neal FS 55 87%
F Oluokun LB 53 84% 2 6%
A Terrell CB 51 81% 2 6%
D Jones LB 47 75% 2 6%
G Jarrett DT 47 75% 2 6%
R Allen CB 45 71%
J Tuioti-Mariner DE 40 63% 16 48%
I Oliver CB 38 60% 5 15%
S Means DE 35 56% 7 21%
D Dennard CB 34 54%
K Sheffield CB 32 51% 9 27%
M Walker LB 27 43% 8 24%
A Bailey DE 27 43% 3 9%
M Davidson DT 25 40% 1 3%
C Harris LB 23 37% 9 27%
T Davison DT 21 33% 2 6%
S Neasman CB 18 29% 22 67%
J Cominsky DT 18 29% 6 18%
B Wreh-Wilson CB 17 27% 16 48%
L Reynolds LB 16 25% 21 64%
D Fowler DE 16 25%
J Hawkins FS 8 13% 19 58%
SPECIAL TEAMS
S Hofrichter P 21 64%
E Robinson LB 20 61%
J Harris LS 13 39%
Y Koo K 12 36%
Falcons’ next four games
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution