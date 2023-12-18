Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Panthers

CHARLOTTE -- The Falcons made a move at the safety position to help stabilize the secondary in the 9-7 loss to the Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Rookie DeMarcco Hellams started for Richie Grant, who played in some of the third-down packages.

Hellams played 62 of the 66 defensive snaps (94%). Grant only played seven defensive snaps (11%) and contributed on special teams with 18 snaps (95%).