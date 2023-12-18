Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Panthers

CHARLOTTE -- The Falcons made a move at the safety position to help stabilize the secondary in the 9-7 loss to the Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Rookie DeMarcco Hellams started for Richie Grant, who played in some of the third-down packages.
Hellams played 62 of the 66 defensive snaps (94%). Grant only played seven defensive snaps (11%) and contributed on special teams with 18 snaps (95%).
Grant, who was a second-round pick in 2021, had been a liability in coverage this season. Hellams, a seventh-round pick in 2023, has been solid in a back up role after starring during the exhibition season.
Hellams finished with eight tackles.
The Falcons were without three of their starting offensive linemen in center Drew Dalman (ankle), right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle) and right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee). Dalman was active, but did not play.
Defensively the Falcons were without defensive tackle David Onyemata and outside linebacker Bud Dupree. Clark Phillipps started for Jeff Okudah, who did come on to play 16 defensive snaps (24%).
Here’s the playtime percentage breakdowns from the game:
Player Offense Special Teams
J Matthews LT 52 100% 1 5%
M Bergeron LG 52 100% 1 5%
R Neuzil C 52 100% 1 5%
K Hinton RG 52 100% 1 5%
S Norton RT 52 100% 1 5%
D Ridder QB 52 100%
D London WR 44 85%
K Hodge WR 19 37% 13 68%
V Jefferson WR 13 25%
S Miller WR 10 19% 2 11%
K Pitts TE 34 65%
M Pruitt TE 23 44% 4 21%
T Fisk TE 20 38% 3 16%
J Smith TE 17 33%
B Robinson RB 30 58%
T Allgeier RB 26 50% 2 11%
C Patterson RB 14 27% 3 16%
K Smith FB 10 19% 11 58%
Player defense special teams
C Campbell DE 41 62% 4 21%
L London DT 40 61%
T Graham DE 38 58% 5 26%
T Bell DT 13 20%
A Huggins DT 30 45% 5 26%
Z Harrison DE 29 44% 8 42%
J Gaziano DE 22 33% 1 5%
A Ebiketie LB 18 27% 5 26%
K Elliss LB 66 100%
N Landman LB 59 89% 3 16%
D Malone LB 1 2% 18 95%
L Carter LB 43 65% 9 47%
A Terrell CB 66 100%
J Bates FS 66 100%
D Hellams SS 62 94% 12 63%
M Hughes CB 59 89%
C Phillips CB 50 76%
J Okudah CB 16 24%
R Grant SS 7 11% 18 95%
Player Special teams only
M Abernathy FS 18 95%
T Flowers CB 18 95%
A Smith LB 15 79%
D Alford CB 11 58%
B Pinion P 8 42%
L McCullough LS 6 32%
Y Koo K 1 5%
T Vrabel T 1 5%
