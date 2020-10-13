Falcons’ playing time percentage breakdown vs. Panthers

J Carpenter G 53 82% 4 15%

A Mack C 65 100%

M Ryan QB 65 100%

O Zaccheaus WR 63 97% 1 4%

H Hurst TE 54 83%

C Ridley WR 48 74%

R Gage WR 40 62%

T Gurley RB 36 55%

L Stocker TE 23 35% 13 50%

B Hill RB 20 31% 5 19%

C Blake WR 14 22% 13 50%

M Hennessy G 12 18% 4 15%

K Smith FB 9 14% 17 65%

I Smith RB 9 14%

B Powell WR 5 8% 9 35%

J Graham TE 3 5% 14 54%

M Gono T 1 2% 4 15%

DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

D Jones LB 65 100% 5 19%

A Terrell CB 64 98% 5 19%

F Oluokun LB 63 97% 6 23%

R Allen CB 63 97%

K Sheffield CB 59 91% 4 15%

K Neal FS 58 89%

I Oliver CB 54 83% 8 31%

G Jarrett DT 53 82%

C Harris LB 42 65%

T Davison DT 36 55% 5 19%

D Fowler DE 34 52%

S Means DE 30 46% 8 31%

J Cominsky DT 28 43% 11 42%

J Tuioti-Mariner DE 19 29% 17 65%

A Bailey DE 16 25% 5 19%

M Davidson DT 12 18% 5 19%

M Walker LB 10 15% 14 54%

T McKinley DE 5 8%

B Wreh-Wilson CB 2 3% 8 31%

L Reynolds LB 1 2% 18 69%

T Hall CB 1 2% 16 62%

SPECIAL TEAMS

S Neasman CB 21 81%

E Robinson LB 11 42%

Y Koo K 9 35%

S Hofrichter P 7 27%

J Harris LS 7 27%

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

