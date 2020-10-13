Falcons’ playing time percentage breakdown vs. Panthers

Here’s the percentage of playing time per player for the Falcons in their 23-16 loss to Carolina on Sunday:
OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
J Matthews T 65 100% 4 15%
K McGary T 65 100% 4 15%
C Lindstrom G 65 100% 4 15%
J Carpenter G 53 82% 4 15%
A Mack C 65 100%
M Ryan QB 65 100%
O Zaccheaus WR 63 97% 1 4%
H Hurst TE 54 83%
C Ridley WR 48 74%
R Gage WR 40 62%
T Gurley RB 36 55%
L Stocker TE 23 35% 13 50%
B Hill RB 20 31% 5 19%
C Blake WR 14 22% 13 50%
M Hennessy G 12 18% 4 15%
K Smith FB 9 14% 17 65%
I Smith RB 9 14%
B Powell WR 5 8% 9 35%
J Graham TE 3 5% 14 54%
M Gono T 1 2% 4 15%
DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
D Jones LB 65 100% 5 19%
A Terrell CB 64 98% 5 19%
F Oluokun LB 63 97% 6 23%
R Allen CB 63 97%
K Sheffield CB 59 91% 4 15%
K Neal FS 58 89%
I Oliver CB 54 83% 8 31%
G Jarrett DT 53 82%
C Harris LB 42 65%
T Davison DT 36 55% 5 19%
D Fowler DE 34 52%
S Means DE 30 46% 8 31%
J Cominsky DT 28 43% 11 42%
J Tuioti-Mariner DE 19 29% 17 65%
A Bailey DE 16 25% 5 19%
M Davidson DT 12 18% 5 19%
M Walker LB 10 15% 14 54%
T McKinley DE 5 8%
B Wreh-Wilson CB 2 3% 8 31%
L Reynolds LB 1 2% 18 69%
T Hall CB 1 2% 16 62%
SPECIAL TEAMS
S Neasman CB 21 81%
E Robinson LB 11 42%
Y Koo K 9 35%
S Hofrichter P 7 27%
J Harris LS 7 27%
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
