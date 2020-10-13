X

Falcons’ playing time percentage breakdown vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal (22) and teammates tackle Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis (28) in the first quarter on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons | 58 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here’s the percentage of playing time per player for the Falcons in their 23-16 loss to Carolina on Sunday:

OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

J Matthews T 65 100% 4 15%

K McGary T 65 100% 4 15%

C Lindstrom G 65 100% 4 15%

J Carpenter G 53 82% 4 15%

A Mack C 65 100%

M Ryan QB 65 100%

O Zaccheaus WR 63 97% 1 4%

H Hurst TE 54 83%

C Ridley WR 48 74%

R Gage WR 40 62%

T Gurley RB 36 55%

L Stocker TE 23 35% 13 50%

B Hill RB 20 31% 5 19%

C Blake WR 14 22% 13 50%

M Hennessy G 12 18% 4 15%

K Smith FB 9 14% 17 65%

I Smith RB 9 14%

B Powell WR 5 8% 9 35%

J Graham TE 3 5% 14 54%

M Gono T 1 2% 4 15%

DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

D Jones LB 65 100% 5 19%

A Terrell CB 64 98% 5 19%

F Oluokun LB 63 97% 6 23%

R Allen CB 63 97%

K Sheffield CB 59 91% 4 15%

K Neal FS 58 89%

I Oliver CB 54 83% 8 31%

G Jarrett DT 53 82%

C Harris LB 42 65%

T Davison DT 36 55% 5 19%

D Fowler DE 34 52%

S Means DE 30 46% 8 31%

J Cominsky DT 28 43% 11 42%

J Tuioti-Mariner DE 19 29% 17 65%

A Bailey DE 16 25% 5 19%

M Davidson DT 12 18% 5 19%

M Walker LB 10 15% 14 54%

T McKinley DE 5 8%

B Wreh-Wilson CB 2 3% 8 31%

L Reynolds LB 1 2% 18 69%

T Hall CB 1 2% 16 62%

SPECIAL TEAMS

S Neasman CB 21 81%

E Robinson LB 11 42%

Y Koo K 9 35%

S Hofrichter P 7 27%

J Harris LS 7 27%

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.