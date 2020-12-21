Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bucs

Cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, the No. 4 cornerback, left the game early with an illness and Isaiah Oliver, the No. 3 cornerback, did not finish the game because of cramps.

Down three cornerbacks, the Falcons had Tyler Hall, the No. 6 cornerback, in the game late. A mix-up with cornerback Kendall Sheffield, the No. 5 cornerback, left Antonio Brown wide open for the game-winning 46-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.