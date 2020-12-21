X

Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bucs

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gets past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bucs won 31-27. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gets past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bucs won 31-27. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons | 25 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Facing Tom Brady and the Bucs for the first time this season, the Falcons went in without cornerback Darqueze Dennard, the No. 2 cornerback.

Cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, the No. 4 cornerback, left the game early with an illness and Isaiah Oliver, the No. 3 cornerback, did not finish the game because of cramps.

Down three cornerbacks, the Falcons had Tyler Hall, the No. 6 cornerback, in the game late. A mix-up with cornerback Kendall Sheffield, the No. 5 cornerback, left Antonio Brown wide open for the game-winning 46-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Wreh-Wilson is not listed on the playtime chart. Oliver played 39 of 68 defensive snaps (57%), Hall played 5 (7%) and Delrick Abrams, the No. 7 cornerback, played 6 (9%).

Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Saints:

OFENSIVE SPECIALS TEAMS

J Matthews T 65 100% 5 15%

J Carpenter G 47 72% 2 6%

A Mack C 65 100%

C Lindstrom G 65 100% 5 15%

M Gono T 50 77% 5 15%

H Hurst TE 43 66%

R Gage WR 59 91%

C Ridley WR 58 89%

M Ryan QB 65 100%

T Gurley RB 16 25%

K Smith FB 14 22% 18 55%

L Stocker TE 32 49% 17 52%

I Smith RB 31 48%

B Powell WR 28 43% 11 33%

J McCray C 18 28% 5 15%

B Hill RB 15 23% 16 48%

C Blake WR 15 23% 7 21%

K McGary T 15 23% 2 6%

J Graham TE 9 14% 14 42%

L Treadwell WR 5 8% 9 27%

DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

D Jones LB 68 100% 7 21%

F Oluokun LB 68 100% 7 21%

S Neasman CB 66 97% 17 52%

A Terrell CB 66 97% 7 21%

K Sheffield CB 64 94% 10 30%

G Jarrett DT 61 90% 2 6%

K Neal FS 54 79% 2 6%

D Fowler DE 45 66% 2 6%

S Means DE 43 63% 10 30%

T Davison DT 39 57% 8 24%

I Oliver CB 39 57% 7 21%

J Tuioti-Mariner DE 24 35% 12 36%

A Bailey DE 23 34% 5 15%

M Walker LB 22 32% 13 39%

J Cominsky DT 19 28% 10 30%

J Hawkins FS 12 18% 17 52%

C Harris LB 10 15% 8 24%

D Senat DT 10 15% 5 15%

D Abrams CB 6 9% 1 3%

T Hall CB 5 7% 19 58%

L Reynolds LB 2 3% 21 64%

E Robinson LB 2 3% 21 64%

SPECIAL TEAMS

S Hofrichter P 11 33%

J Harris LS 11 33%

Y Koo K 11 3 33%

M Hennessy G 3 9%

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Atlanta Falcons

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.