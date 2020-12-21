Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bucs

Facing Tom Brady and the Bucs for the first time this season, the Falcons went in without cornerback Darqueze Dennard, the No. 2 cornerback.
Cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, the No. 4 cornerback, left the game early with an illness and Isaiah Oliver, the No. 3 cornerback, did not finish the game because of cramps.
Down three cornerbacks, the Falcons had Tyler Hall, the No. 6 cornerback, in the game late. A mix-up with cornerback Kendall Sheffield, the No. 5 cornerback, left Antonio Brown wide open for the game-winning 46-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Wreh-Wilson is not listed on the playtime chart. Oliver played 39 of 68 defensive snaps (57%), Hall played 5 (7%) and Delrick Abrams, the No. 7 cornerback, played 6 (9%).
Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Saints:
OFENSIVE SPECIALS TEAMS
J Matthews T 65 100% 5 15%
J Carpenter G 47 72% 2 6%
A Mack C 65 100%
C Lindstrom G 65 100% 5 15%
M Gono T 50 77% 5 15%
H Hurst TE 43 66%
R Gage WR 59 91%
C Ridley WR 58 89%
M Ryan QB 65 100%
T Gurley RB 16 25%
K Smith FB 14 22% 18 55%
L Stocker TE 32 49% 17 52%
I Smith RB 31 48%
B Powell WR 28 43% 11 33%
J McCray C 18 28% 5 15%
B Hill RB 15 23% 16 48%
C Blake WR 15 23% 7 21%
K McGary T 15 23% 2 6%
J Graham TE 9 14% 14 42%
L Treadwell WR 5 8% 9 27%
DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
D Jones LB 68 100% 7 21%
F Oluokun LB 68 100% 7 21%
S Neasman CB 66 97% 17 52%
A Terrell CB 66 97% 7 21%
K Sheffield CB 64 94% 10 30%
G Jarrett DT 61 90% 2 6%
K Neal FS 54 79% 2 6%
D Fowler DE 45 66% 2 6%
S Means DE 43 63% 10 30%
T Davison DT 39 57% 8 24%
I Oliver CB 39 57% 7 21%
J Tuioti-Mariner DE 24 35% 12 36%
A Bailey DE 23 34% 5 15%
M Walker LB 22 32% 13 39%
J Cominsky DT 19 28% 10 30%
J Hawkins FS 12 18% 17 52%
C Harris LB 10 15% 8 24%
D Senat DT 10 15% 5 15%
D Abrams CB 6 9% 1 3%
T Hall CB 5 7% 19 58%
L Reynolds LB 2 3% 21 64%
E Robinson LB 2 3% 21 64%
SPECIAL TEAMS
S Hofrichter P 11 33%
J Harris LS 11 33%
Y Koo K 11 3 33%
M Hennessy G 3 9%
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Atlanta Falcons
