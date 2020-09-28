X

Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bears

092720 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan walks off the field after throwing an interception to Chicago Bears Tashaun Gipson during the final minutes of the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
092720 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan walks off the field after throwing an interception to Chicago Bears Tashaun Gipson during the final minutes of the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons | 34 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With two starters out of offense and four on defense, several players made their NFL debuts or their debut with the Falcons against the Bears on Sunday.

--Falcons tackle Matt Gono made his first NFL start and played all 68 of the offensive snaps (100%) in place of Kaleb McGary (knee strain).

--Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, the team’s 2020 second-round draft pick, played 32 defensive snaps (37%).

--Rookie MyKal Walker, who started for Foye Oluokun, played 72 snaps (88%) in his first NFL start.

--Defensive end Charles Harris made his debut with the team and played 32 snaps (39%)

--Undrafted rookie cornerback Delrick Abrams, who was called up from the practice squad on Saturday, play left cornerback for a play.

--James Carpenter played 61 of the snaps at left guard (90%) and rookie Matt Hennessy played seven snaps (10%)

Here’s the percentage of playing time per player for the Falcons in historic 30-26 loss to Chicago:

OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

J Matthews T 68 100% 6 18%

M Gono T 68 100% 6 18%

C Lindstrom G 68 100% 6 18%

M Ryan QB 68 100%

A Mack C 68 100%

C Ridley WR 63 93% 1 3%

J Carpenter G 61 90% 6 18%

O Zaccheaus WR 54 79% 1 3%

H Hurst TE 43 63% 1 3%

B Powell WR 37 54% 10 30%

T Gurley RB 35 51%

L Stocker TE 32 47% 18 55%

B Hill RB 23 34% 16 48%

K Smith FB 19 28% 21 64%

R Gage WR 12 18%

J Graham TE 7 10% 19 58%

M Hennessy G 7 10%

C Blake WR 6 9% 18 55%

I Smith RB 6 9% 1 3%

J Wetzel T 3 4%

DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

I Oliver CB 82 100% 6 18%

D Kazee SS 81 99% 1 3%

D Dennard CB 77 94% 5 15%

D Jones LB 76 93% 6 18%

M Walker LB 72 88%

K Neal FS 68 83% 8 24%

B Wreh-Wilson CB 68 83%

J Cominsky DT 47 57% 12 36%

S Means DE 45 55% 7 21%

G Jarrett DT 44 54% 3 9%

T Davison DT 41 50% 11 33%

A Bailey DE 33 40% 5 15%

C Harris LB 32 39% 5 15%

M Davidson DT 32 39%

D Fowler DE 28 34%

J Tuioti-Mariner DE 27 33% 16 48%

J Hawkins FS 24 29% 16 48%

E Robinson LB 16 20% 10 30%

L Reynolds LB 7 9% 21 64%

S Neasman CB 1 1% 22 67%

D Abrams CB 1 1% 10 30%

SPECIAL TEAMS ONLY

S Hofrichter P 18 55%

T Hall CB 17 52%

J Harris LS 12 36%

Q Ollison RB 9 27%

J McCray C 6 18%

Y Koo K 6 18%

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.