Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bears

--Undrafted rookie cornerback Delrick Abrams, who was called up from the practice squad on Saturday, play left cornerback for a play.

--James Carpenter played 61 of the snaps at left guard (90%) and rookie Matt Hennessy played seven snaps (10%)

Here’s the percentage of playing time per player for the Falcons in historic 30-26 loss to Chicago:

OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

J Matthews T 68 100% 6 18%

M Gono T 68 100% 6 18%

C Lindstrom G 68 100% 6 18%

M Ryan QB 68 100%

A Mack C 68 100%

C Ridley WR 63 93% 1 3%

J Carpenter G 61 90% 6 18%

O Zaccheaus WR 54 79% 1 3%

H Hurst TE 43 63% 1 3%

B Powell WR 37 54% 10 30%

T Gurley RB 35 51%

L Stocker TE 32 47% 18 55%

B Hill RB 23 34% 16 48%

K Smith FB 19 28% 21 64%

R Gage WR 12 18%

J Graham TE 7 10% 19 58%

M Hennessy G 7 10%

C Blake WR 6 9% 18 55%

I Smith RB 6 9% 1 3%

J Wetzel T 3 4%

DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

I Oliver CB 82 100% 6 18%

D Kazee SS 81 99% 1 3%

D Dennard CB 77 94% 5 15%

D Jones LB 76 93% 6 18%

M Walker LB 72 88%

K Neal FS 68 83% 8 24%

B Wreh-Wilson CB 68 83%

J Cominsky DT 47 57% 12 36%

S Means DE 45 55% 7 21%

G Jarrett DT 44 54% 3 9%

T Davison DT 41 50% 11 33%

A Bailey DE 33 40% 5 15%

C Harris LB 32 39% 5 15%

M Davidson DT 32 39%

D Fowler DE 28 34%

J Tuioti-Mariner DE 27 33% 16 48%

J Hawkins FS 24 29% 16 48%

E Robinson LB 16 20% 10 30%

L Reynolds LB 7 9% 21 64%

S Neasman CB 1 1% 22 67%

D Abrams CB 1 1% 10 30%

SPECIAL TEAMS ONLY

S Hofrichter P 18 55%

T Hall CB 17 52%

J Harris LS 12 36%

Q Ollison RB 9 27%

J McCray C 6 18%

Y Koo K 6 18%

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

