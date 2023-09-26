Falcons place Troy Andersen on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons placed linebacker Troy Andersen, who sustained a torn pectoral muscle in the 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday, on injured reserve Tuesday.

“Until you get in an MRI machine, (shoulder or pec) they’re all kind of connected,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday. “Again, I’m not a doctor, but when it happens and you land on it, there’s a lot of things to check on there between the shoulder and the pec. It’s not going to show you in an X-ray. That’s why the MRI, yeah, it’s a pec injury.”

Also Tuesday, the Falcons signed offensive tackle Storm Norton to the 53-man roster. Norton has played in 36 NFL games and has made 18 starts. The Falcons gave up seven sacks and eight quarterback hits in the loss to the Lions.