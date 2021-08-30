Falcons’ Pitts breaks loose for long gainer on first catch

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, making his NFL debut, caught a short pass in the right flat from quarterback Feleipe Franks and broke loose for a 27-yard gain against the Browns on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Pitts, who was the fourth player taken overall in the draft, did not play in the previous two exhibition games.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and left tackle Jake Matthews warmed up, but did not start and are not expected to play.
