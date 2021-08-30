5 things we learned from Falcons’ 19-10 loss to Browns

1. Pitts first catch: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, making his NFL debut, caught a short pass in the right flat from quarterback Feleipe Franks and broke loose for a 27-yard gain against the Browns.

Pitts, who was the fourth player taken overall in the draft, did not play in the previous two exhibition games.

2. Battle for backup QB spot: Franks played the first half and directed the offense to a field goal.

He completed 5-of-8 passes for 66 yards and finished with a passer rating of 88.5. He also rushed three times for 5 yards.

Josh Rosen, who was signed on Tuesday, started the second half. He completed 2 of 3 passes and had the offense on the move until he fumbled the snap from center and the Browns recovered.

On his second series, he drove the Falcons to the 1-yard line, but the drive stalled after left tackle Kion Smith was beaten for a sack on second down. Rosen tossed two incompletions on third and fourth down.

On his third series, Rosen tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Juwan Green. His fourth possession stalled on downs.

Rosen completed 9 of 18 passes for 118 yards, a touchdown and he was sacked twice. He finished with a passer rating of 89.6.

AJ McCarron suffered a torn ACL against the Dolphins on Aug 21 and is out for the season. He was placed on injured reserve.

The Falcons have a decision to make at quarterback and will also watch the waiver wire.

3. Cornerback shuffle. Cornerback Chris Williamson, a former draft pick of the New York Giants who played at Gainesville High, had a rough outing.

Williamson was beaten by KhaDarel Hodge for a 22-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Later in the second quarter, he was called for pass interference. The replay showed that he had his left arm wrapped around the wide receiver.

Williamson is listed as the No. 2 right cornerback behind Fabian Moreau. The Falcons have Kendall Sheffield, who’s been out with an injury, listed as the third right cornerback.

Williamson, who played at Florida and Minnesota, was drafted in the seventh round by the Giants in 2020.

Early in training camp, the 6-foot and 205-pound cornerback, turned some heads.

Williamson, 24, was a four-star recruit and started his career at Florida. He transferred to Minnesota and sat out the 2017 season.

He was a standout wide receiver and defensive back at Gainesville, where he played with Deshaun Watson. He had 76 catches for 1,402 yards and 20 touchdowns on offense. He was a Class 5A All-State honoree.

The Falcons were last in the league in pass defense last season and dumped most of their secondary over the offseason.

Cornerback Darren Hall, a fourth round pick from San Diego State, was beaten by Browns receiver Davion Davis for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:57 to play.

4. Ryan stays on bench: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warmed up before the team faced the Cleveland Browns, but didn’t play.

He didn’t play one down over three exhibition games this season.

“I feel pretty good with where we are at,” Ryan said on Wednesday when asked if he’d be comfortable not playing in the exhibition season.

There was no exhibition season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, so for the second season in a row Ryan will enter with no exhibition game work. Ryan, 36, is set to enter his 14th season in the league.

Smith and Ryan, who won the league’s MVP award after the 2016 season, are putting a lot of stock in the two joint practices the Falcons held with the Dolphins in Miami on Aug. 18 and 19.

“I thought the joint practices last week in Miami were really good,” Ryan said. “To go against some different looks, different players, to not see the same thing, react to some different things, different speed. It thought that was really good for us.”

The Browns played their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield for two series. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 113 yards and tossed a 22-yard touchdown strike to KhaDarel Hodge. He finished with a passer rating of 132.5.

Ryan planned to go along with Smith’s wishes.

“Whatever Art asks me to do, I’ll be ready to go Sunday night,” Ryan said. “I feel like I’ll be ready to go in a few weeks when we kick it off (against) Philadelphia.”

The Falcons open the season at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, against the Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In 2019, Ryan did not play in three of five exhibition games.

He played 31 offensive snaps (38%) against the Jets in the third exhibition game and 30 offensive snaps (48%) against the Washington Football Team in the fourth exhibition game. He didn’t play in the Pro Football Hall of game, the second exhibition game against the Dolphins and he didn’t play in the finale against the Jaguars.

5. Ball security: The Falcons’ backups on defense made a big-play when Kobe Jones intercepted a pass and rambled 42 yards in the third quarter.

Cleveland tight end Jordan Franks, Feleipe Franks’ brother, chased him down and forced a fumble as Jones was swinging the ball in the air.

Cleveland’s Colby Gossett recovered the ball.

A few players later, Jones hit Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta and his pass was intercepted by safety Dwayne Johnson. He returned it 11 yards before fumbling. J.R. Pace recovered the ball.

