Falcons’ Kyle Pitts breaks Tony Gonzalez’ franchise record

Pitts didn’t know about eclipsing the mark until after the game.

“It was pretty exciting,” Pitts said. “I feel like I’m going through a lot pretty fast and the coach has been helping me along the way as well as Matt (Ryan) to achieve more goals.”

Only tight ends Mike Ditka (1961, Bears) with five and Charle Young (1973, Eagles) with four have had more 100-yard games than Pitts as a rookie.

Pitts had not been over 70 yards receiving in seven games after going for 163 against Miami on Oct. 24. He had 77 yards receiving last week against San Francisco.

“Easier wouldn’t be the word, but better,” Pitts said about how he’s seeing defenses. “Each week gets better in my opinion. I can identify things faster, play faster, and get up faster.”

He was aware of Gonzalez’ team mark.

“When I first came out, someone told me about it, but I never thought about it like that,” Pitts said. “When I was in college, I was just content with what I was doing, but I always strive to be the best.”

The Falcons figured out how to spring Pitts. They got him open in the middle of the Lions’ zone defense and up the right sideline for a huge 35-yard gain.

“We got us a couple of looks the second half,” Smith said. “We were able to push the ball down the field and it was a good job by Matt, Kyle and the entire team.”

Ryan stood in the face of a blitzing player to deliver the strike to Pitts.

“He always tells me to run every route to win,” Pitts said. “If the ball comes my way, to make something out of the opportunity.”

Pitts did just that against the Lions.

“It comes from during the week, just having those reps,” Pitts said. “You get that in during the week. That deep ball was contested, but going out there and completing in a game is something that we all look toward.”

Smith, a former tight ends coach, has been heavily involved with Pitts’ development along with tight ends coach Justin Peelle.

“It’s a long season for a rookie,” Smith said. “He’s just scratching the surface. He made the Pro Bowl. He broke a franchise record, most starts in a season by a tight end, and he’s just getting started. He’s a rookie.”

The Falcons drafted Pitts’ fourth overall. He was highest tight end every selected in the modern era of the AFL-NFL draft.

“I told him the other day when he made the Pro Bowl, he’s just scratching the surface,” Smith said. “If he can continue to improve, we’ll see where this thing goes.”

Ryan wasn’t sure how many times the Falcons practiced the deep passes with Pitts.

“It’s hard to put a number (on it),” Ryan said. “He probably gets annoyed with me sometimes because he’s got to do the bulk of the running. I’m just kind of throwing it up there. But I do hammer home with those guys, I believe the way you get better is you work at it.

“Then you just fall into rhythm during a game. You just do the same things that we’ve practiced for eight months or however long it’s been now from when he was drafted.”

Pitts has impressed the veterans with his work ethic.

“Yeah, early on he had a great work ethic, was willing to go out there and put in the work,” Ryan said. “I always think that there comes a time in the season where it gets tough, and I’ve been very impressed with him for pushing through that and continuing to go out there.”

