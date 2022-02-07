Falcons part ways with pro personnel director Steve Sabo

Pro personnel director Steve Sabo and the Falcons have decided to part ways, the team announced on Monday.
Sabo had been with the Falcons in varying capacities since 2010. He previously worked 12 seasons for the Cleveland Browns.
“After 12 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, I am looking to the future as Terry Fontenot and I have mutually decided it’s time for a new opportunity,” Sabo said in a statement. “I’ve been fortunate to fill a variety of roles on both the college and pro sides for the organization, from area scout to director of college scouting to director of player personnel and pro director, and I am grateful for that.”
Fontenot discussed how the Falcons were reluctant to make sweeping changes after being named general manager last January. But several changes have been made since and this is the first personnel move in the structure of the front office.
The pro personnel director and the director of college scouting are the key roles in most front offenses.
Anthony Robinson is the director off college scouting. It’s unclear if the Falcons will promote from within or look for new executive from outside the club.
“Sometimes it just looks a little, small things just look different to you,” Fontenot said last week at the Senior Bowl. “And you kind of have to learn a little bit of a different language to go through that process. And I didn’t want to change too much right away. This staff has been working through it for a long time. So you have to adapt yourself a little bit. But now this year, we’ve adapted the process a lot and made a lot of changes. So, we feel very comfortable where we are right now.”
