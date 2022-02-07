Falcons part ways with pro personnel director Steve Sabo

Sabo had been with the Falcons in varying capacities since 2010. He previously worked 12 seasons for the Cleveland Browns.

“After 12 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, I am looking to the future as Terry Fontenot and I have mutually decided it’s time for a new opportunity,” Sabo said in a statement. “I’ve been fortunate to fill a variety of roles on both the college and pro sides for the organization, from area scout to director of college scouting to director of player personnel and pro director, and I am grateful for that.”