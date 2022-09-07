ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Parker Hesse out for birth of child

Falcons tight end Parker Hesse was excused from practice Wednesday to attend the birth of his child. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons tight end Parker Hesse was excused from practice Wednesday to attend the birth of his child. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

Falcons tight end Parker Hesse was excused from practice Wednesday to attend the birth of his child.

Hesse played defensive end in college. After four years of toiling in the NFL trenches, Hesse now is a converted tight end and made the Falcons’ initial 53-man roster.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United suspends Josef Martinez for one week6h ago
Georgia Bulldogs like their wide receivers just fine, thanks
1h ago
Why the Braves and Jake Odorizzi opted for extra rest for the right-hander
1h ago
Falcons to make decision on injured Drake London on Saturday
1h ago
Falcons to make decision on injured Drake London on Saturday
1h ago
The Latest
What contributions should the Falcons expect from the rookie class?
36m ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Dalman-Hennessy: ‘We had a good competition’
1h ago
Falcons to make decision on injured Drake London on Saturday
1h ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top