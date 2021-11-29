ajc logo
Falcons open as 10-point underdogs to Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) as he fumbles the ball during the first half Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times)
Caption
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) as he fumbles the ball during the first half Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Falcons (5-6) opened as double-digit underdogs (10-points) in their rematch with Tampa Bay (9-3) in the early betting line set by betonline.ag on Sunday.

The Falcons are set to host the Bucs at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The over/under was set at 50.5 points.

The Bucs defeated the Falcons 48-25 on Sept. 9.

Here are the rest of the opening betting lines for Week 13:

Thursday, December 2

· Dallas (-5½) at New Orleans

Over/Under 47½

Sunday, December 5

· Tampa Bay (-10) at Atlanta

Over/Under 50½

· Arizona (-7) at Chicago

Over/Under 46

· Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati (-2½)

Over/Under 50½

· Minnesota (-6½) at Detroit

Over/Under 47

· New York Giants at Miami (-3)

Over/Under 42½

· Philadelphia (-7) at New York Jets

Over/Under 45½

· Indianapolis (-8) at Houston

Over/Under 46

· Washington at Las Vegas (-2½)

Over/Under 49

· Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams (-13½)

Over/Under 48

· Baltimore (-4) at Pittsburgh

Over/Under 44

· San Francisco (-3) at Seattle

Over/Under 46

· Denver at Kansas City (-9½)

Over/Under 49½

Monday, December 6

· New England at Buffalo (-3)

Over/Under 45

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Next four games

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

Investigations
