Falcons open as 10-point underdogs to Bucs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Falcons (5-6) opened as double-digit underdogs (10-points) in their rematch with Tampa Bay (9-3) in the early betting line set by betonline.ag on Sunday.
The Falcons are set to host the Bucs at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The over/under was set at 50.5 points.
The Bucs defeated the Falcons 48-25 on Sept. 9.
Here are the rest of the opening betting lines for Week 13:
Thursday, December 2
· Dallas (-5½) at New Orleans
Over/Under 47½
Sunday, December 5
· Tampa Bay (-10) at Atlanta
Over/Under 50½
· Arizona (-7) at Chicago
Over/Under 46
· Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati (-2½)
Over/Under 50½
· Minnesota (-6½) at Detroit
Over/Under 47
· New York Giants at Miami (-3)
Over/Under 42½
· Philadelphia (-7) at New York Jets
Over/Under 45½
· Indianapolis (-8) at Houston
Over/Under 46
· Washington at Las Vegas (-2½)
Over/Under 49
· Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams (-13½)
Over/Under 48
· Baltimore (-4) at Pittsburgh
Over/Under 44
· San Francisco (-3) at Seattle
Over/Under 46
· Denver at Kansas City (-9½)
Over/Under 49½
Monday, December 6
· New England at Buffalo (-3)
Over/Under 45
