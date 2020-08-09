Falcons officially sign safety J.J. Wilcox

Former Georgia Southern and Cairo High standout J. J. Wilcox re-signed Sunday with the Falcons.
Wilcox suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on the first day of training camp last season and was placed on the reserve/injured list.
“He’s a top notch guy who if he’s healthy, which we believe that he is, he can continue to help us in that depth of safeties,” Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We weren’t sure if we were going to sign him back. We are in the middle of gathering all of our secondary and putting it together.
“As we looked at our team, we thought he was the right person to bring back and throw into the mix there and let there be some amazing competition.”
Wilcox, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in April 2019 after splitting the 2018 season with the Colts and Jets. He was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2013 draft and also spent a season with the Steelers.
“His overall personality and makeup for this team is really important for us as well,” Dimitroff said. “We’re hoping that will rub off on a lot of players as well.”
Credit: AP
Wilcox was working his way to the ball as a runner was getting down the field when he went to the ground last season.
Wilcox was escorted to the sideline by defensive backs Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal. He couldn’t put any pressure on the leg and immediately was attended to by the two members of the training staff.
Wilcox has played in 77 NFL games (39 starts) and has made 233 total tackles (173 solo), 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and two forced fumbles over seven seasons.
“He’s a top-notch guy,” Dimitroff said.
